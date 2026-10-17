Qatar Calendar Issues Notice On Ticketing Scams
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Calendar, Visit Qatar's hub for events across the country, has warned its social media followers about a rise in ticketing scams.
It urged the public to purchase tickets for events announced on its pages only through official websites.
"Notice: We've seen a rise in ticket scams. To protect yourself, please purchase tickets strictly through the official links in our bio," it wrote on Instagram.Read Also
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