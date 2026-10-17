Rain Forecast From Monday, Possible Thunderstorms On Tuesday In Qatar: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department forecast chances of localised rain across parts of the country starting Monday, October 19, 2026, with the possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

In a weather update issued on Saturday, October 17, the department said the latest forecasts indicate that local rain clouds could develop over some areas from Monday and continue forming throughout the week.

The department added that the rain clouds may become thundery on Tuesday, October 20.

The forecast was accompanied by a weather map showing areas where rainfall could occur across the country during the coming days.