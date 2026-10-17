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Moldova's Prime Minister Meets With Qatar's Ambassador

Moldova's Prime Minister Meets With Qatar's Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-17 02:03:05

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Chisinau: Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, HE Vasile Tofan, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Moldova, HE Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries.

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