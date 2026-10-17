Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the passing of HH Princess Al-Jawhara bint Fahad bin Mishari bin Saud bin Jalawi Al Saud

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