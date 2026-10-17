MOI Announces Towing Schedule For Caravans And Trailers During Camping Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced designated towing hours for caravans and trailers during the camping season, along with traffic rules aimed at promoting road safety.

In a social media post, the schedule stated that towing is permitted from 8am to 5pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 8am to noon from Thursday to Saturday.

The ministry advised motorists towing caravans and trailers to keep to the right lane and avoid towing during periods of fog or poor visibility.

Drivers are also instructed not to overtake and use the orbital highway and its connecting routes when towing caravans and trailers during the camping season.