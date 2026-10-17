Your Entire Identity Could Be Sold For Just 95 Cents - Here's What Criminals Can Do With It

MENAFN - Saving Advice) What if someone could buy enough of your personal information to impersonate you for less than the price of a candy bar? It sounds unbelievable, but stolen personal data is bought and sold in underground marketplaces, sometimes for surprisingly small amounts.

A price as low as 95 cents may sound alarming, but there's an important distinction: a cheap personal-data record isn't necessarily a complete identity, and prices vary depending on what information is included. Still, criminals don't always need your entire identity to cause serious financial damage. A name, address, phone number, and a few additional details can help scammers build convincing impersonation attempts, while more sensitive information can open the door to financial fraud. But what do the crooks do with your details once they have them? Here's what you need to know.

Criminals Can Use Your Information to Open Credit Accounts

One of the most financially damaging forms of identity theft involves criminals opening accounts in someone else's name. According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity thieves may use stolen personal information to apply for credit cards, loans, or other financial products. A name and address alone generally aren't enough, but additional details such as a Social Security number and date of birth can make fraudulent applications more convincing.

Imagine discovering a collection notice for a credit card you never opened, only to learn that someone has been using your identity for months. A free credit freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion can help prevent criminals from opening new credit accounts using your information.

Your Bank Accounts Could Become Targets

Criminals who obtain stolen personal information may use it to impersonate you when contacting financial institutions. They might know your address, phone number, or other identifying details and use that knowledge to make fraudulent calls seem legitimate. In more serious cases, compromised login credentials or successful account-recovery scams could give criminals access to banking information or funds. T

he Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends taking action when suspicious financial activity appears, including contacting your bank promptly about unauthorized transactions. Setting up transaction alerts, using strong unique passwords, and enabling multifactor authentication can provide additional protection against account takeover attempts.

Scammers Can Make Their Messages Look Surprisingly Personal

A scam message becomes more convincing when the sender already knows something about the person receiving it. Criminals may combine stolen personal information with details from social media, public records, or previous data breaches to create believable stories. For example, a text mentioning your full name and home address might claim that a package couldn't be delivered without an additional payment.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that phishing messages often pressure people into clicking links, providing sensitive information, or making payments. Instead of responding to an unexpected message, contact the company through its official website or a phone number you independently verify.

Your Medical Information Could Be Misused

Identity theft isn't limited to credit cards and bank accounts, because medical records can also contain valuable personal information. Criminals may use stolen identifying details and insurance information to seek medical services, obtain prescriptions, or submit fraudulent claims. Medical identity theft can create incorrect information in someone's medical records and lead to unexpected bills.

Imagine receiving an insurance statement for treatment you never received or discovering an unfamiliar provider listed in your claims history. Reviewing health insurance explanations of benefits and reporting unfamiliar charges can help uncover potential problems before they become more complicated.

Your Social Security Benefits Could Become a Target

Older adults should pay particular attention to attempts involving Social Security numbers, benefit information, and government impersonation. Criminals may use stolen personal information to make calls or messages appear connected to the Social Security Administration. Some scammers claim that benefits have been suspended or that immediate payment is required to prevent an account from being frozen.

Scammers frequently impersonate government employees to pressure people into sharing information or sending money. Creating and securing your personal my Social Security account, monitoring benefit notices, and refusing unexpected demands for payment can help reduce your exposure.

A Small Amount of Information Can Lead to Bigger Scams

The real danger isn't always what criminals can accomplish with one stolen record, but what happens when they combine information from multiple sources. A phone number purchased or obtained through one source might be matched with an email address from another breach and personal details available publicly. This process can help criminals develop more convincing impersonation attempts or identify potential account-recovery weaknesses.

However, possessing someone's basic contact information doesn't automatically provide access to their bank accounts, credit files, or government benefits. Protecting passwords, authentication methods, and sensitive identification numbers remains essential because those additional details can dramatically increase the potential damage.

You Can Take Action Before Fraud Appears

You don't need to wait for an unauthorized charge to start protecting yourself from stolen personal information. Begin by checking your credit reports through AnnualCreditReport, the federally authorized website for free credit reports from the three nationwide credit bureaus. Consider placing free security freezes on your credit files, especially if you aren't planning to apply for new loans or credit cards soon.

If you discover actual identity theft, IdentityTheft provides recovery guidance and helps victims create a personalized action plan. You can also strengthen email security, review financial account alerts, and replace passwords that have appeared in known data breaches.

Your Identity Is Worth More Than Criminals Pay for It

The possibility that personal information can be traded for pennies highlights how little criminals may need to spend to begin targeting someone. But the financial consequences for victims can be far greater, particularly when fraud affects credit accounts, savings, medical records, or retirement benefits. While not every exposed record leads to identity theft, stolen personal information becomes more dangerous when combined with passwords, Social Security numbers, or other sensitive details. Taking a few preventive steps now could spare you months of disputes, account recovery efforts, and unnecessary financial stress.

Have you ever discovered your personal information in a data breach or received a suspicious message that already knew details about you? Share your experience in the comments.