More Than Half Of Consumers Say Their Short-Term Debt Will Take Over 6 Months To Repay

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Short-term debt is supposed to be temporary, but for millions of Americans, paying it off is becoming a much longer financial struggle. Credit cards, personal loans, medical bills, and buy now, pay later purchases are increasingly becoming obligations that stretch across months or even years.

A 2026 survey from financial services company Achieve found that 56% of respondents expect it will take more than six months to repay their short-term unsecured debt.

Even more concerning, many consumers aren't borrowing for vacations or expensive purchases; they're using credit cards to cover everyday necessities.

The findings raise an uncomfortable question for households already struggling with rising expenses: What happens when debt that was supposed to provide temporary relief becomes a permanent part of the monthly budget?

Here's what the latest short-term debt research reveals and what consumers can do to regain control.

More Than Half Expect Their Debt to Linger

According to an August 2026 report from the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights, 56% of surveyed consumers said repaying their short-term unsecured debts would take longer than six months. The findings came from a June survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who held at least one qualifying debt account, including credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, or other borrowing products. The short-term debt examined included credit card balances, personal loans, buy now, pay later obligations, and medical debt.

Although the survey doesn't represent every American household, it offers a revealing picture of the repayment challenges facing consumers who already carry debt. What begins as a temporary financial solution can become a long-term burden when household expenses continue rising faster than available income.

Credit Cards Are Paying for Everyday Necessities

Perhaps the most troubling finding involves why Americans are accumulating short-term debt in the first place. Achieve reported that 55% of respondents were carrying credit card balances to cover the rising cost of essential expenses, up from 53% in its previous quarterly survey. Another 27% said they had been carrying credit card balances for necessities for more than six months.

Think about a household using a credit card to cover $300 in groceries because the monthly paycheck doesn't stretch far enough, then repeating that pattern several months in a row. Even if the family makes every required minimum payment, the balance can continue growing when new purchases and interest charges exceed what they're paying down.

Many Consumers Are Struggling Despite Paying Bills on Time

One surprising detail in the survey is that most respondents weren't actually missing their monthly payments. Achieve found that 88% said they had paid all or nearly all of their financial obligations on time during the previous three months.

However, 34% also reported that maintaining timely debt payments had been difficult or very difficult during that period. This distinction matters because a household can appear financially stable while quietly relying on savings, additional borrowing, or spending cuts to stay current. Making payments on time protects against certain penalties and credit problems, but it doesn't necessarily mean short-term debt is becoming easier to manage.

Debt Payments Are Forcing Some Difficult Decisions

For some households, the consequences of carrying debt extend well beyond their credit card statements. Among surveyed consumers who reported falling short on existing obligations and taking financial stopgap measures, 50% reduced spending on basic needs, while 32% took on additional credit card debt. Another 28% borrowed money from family or friends, and 25% dipped into short-term savings to manage their obligations.

More concerning, 19% of this financially strained group reported delaying or skipping medical treatment, while 11% reduced or skipped prescribed medication doses. These findings illustrate how short-term debt can affect financial security and personal well-being when monthly payments compete with necessities.

The Interest Charges Can Make Repayment Much Harder

One reason credit card debt becomes difficult to eliminate is that interest continues accumulating when balances aren't paid in full. Consider a hypothetical $3,000 credit card balance with a 24% annual percentage rate and no additional purchases. If someone pays $100 monthly, eliminating that balance would take roughly 46 months and cost approximately $1,600 in interest, assuming a consistent rate and monthly interest calculation.

Increasing the payment to $200 could shorten repayment to approximately 18 months and reduce interest costs to around $600. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides resources explaining credit card interest, minimum payments, and strategies for managing borrowing costs.

Some Households Have More Debt Than They Can Manage

The Achieve survey also asked consumers whether their overall debt levels felt manageable. Approximately 29% reported having somewhat or significantly more debt than they could comfortably handle, while 53% described their debt as manageable and 18% reported having none. Meanwhile, 54% rated their current financial situation as poor or fair, suggesting that financial pressure extends beyond people who have already missed payments. Among respondents struggling to pay bills on time, 66% identified insufficient household income as a contributing problem, while 31% pointed to owing money across too many accounts.

A Practical Plan Can Help Break the Debt Cycle

Consumers dealing with persistent short-term debt should begin by listing every outstanding balance, interest rate, minimum payment, and due date. This provides a clearer picture of which debts are costing the most and whether monthly payments are actually reducing principal balances. One approach is the debt avalanche method, which prioritizes extra payments toward the highest-interest balance while maintaining required payments on other accounts.

Another option is the debt snowball method, which focuses on paying off the smallest balance first to build momentum, although it may cost more in interest. Consumers who cannot afford minimum payments should contact creditors promptly to discuss hardship arrangements or explore assistance through a reputable nonprofit credit counseling organization.

The Bigger Warning Behind America's Short-Term Debt Problem

The latest Achieve findings suggest that short-term debt is becoming a longer-lasting financial challenge for many consumers, particularly those borrowing to cover basic living expenses. Although most surveyed households remain current on their bills, the sacrifices required to maintain those payments reveal financial pressure that isn't always visible. Reducing expensive balances, reviewing household spending, and seeking help before accounts become delinquent can make a meaningful difference. For people approaching retirement or already living on fixed incomes, preventing temporary borrowing from becoming a permanent monthly expense is especially important.

Have you noticed that credit card balances and other short-term debts are taking longer to pay off, even when you're making regular payments? Share your experience in the comments.