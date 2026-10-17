These 10 States Are The Most Dangerous For Pedestrians Over 65

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Taking a walk around your neighborhood shouldn't be dangerous, but for older Americans, crossing a busy street can carry serious risks. A new national report reveals that some states have significantly higher pedestrian death rates than others, raising concerns about road design, traffic speeds, and pedestrian safety.

According to Smart Growth America's 2026 Dangerous by Design report, pedestrian fatalities remain a major concern across the United States, particularly in states where roads prioritize fast-moving vehicles over people walking.

The report ranks states using average annual pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents between 2020 and 2024, across all age groups.

Although these rankings aren't specific to older pedestrians, they identify places where walking is especially dangerous, an important concern for adults over 65 who may face more serious injuries when struck by vehicles.

Here are the 10 states with the highest pedestrian fatality rates and what older residents should know about staying safe.

1. New Mexico Has the Highest Pedestrian Death Rate

New Mexico ranks as the deadliest state for pedestrians, with an average annual fatality rate of 4.42 deaths per 100,000 residents between 2020 and 2024. The state recorded 469 pedestrian deaths during that five-year period, according to Smart Growth America's analysis. That rate is substantially higher than those recorded in most other states, highlighting the serious risks associated with walking near busy roadways.

For older residents, wide intersections, high-speed traffic, and limited pedestrian infrastructure can make everyday trips particularly challenging. Choosing routes with marked crossings, traffic signals, and adequate lighting can help reduce exposure to dangerous traffic conditions.

2. Louisiana Continues to Struggle With Pedestrian Safety

Louisiana ranks second nationally, with an average annual pedestrian fatality rate of 3.53 deaths per 100,000 residents. Between 2020 and 2024, the state recorded 813 pedestrian deaths, compared with 630 during the previous five-year period. The increase suggests that pedestrian safety remains a significant concern despite broader efforts to improve road conditions.

Older adults walking near commercial corridors or intersections without adequate crossing time may face additional challenges when navigating traffic. Pedestrians should avoid assuming that drivers will automatically stop, even when someone is using a marked crosswalk.

3. Arizona's Busy Roads Present Serious Risks

Arizona ranks third, recording an average annual pedestrian fatality rate of 3.49 deaths per 100,000 residents. The state experienced 1,288 pedestrian deaths between 2020 and 2024, compared with 1,000 during the previous five years. Arizona's large retirement communities make pedestrian safety particularly relevant to older residents who enjoy walking for exercise or transportation.

In areas with wide roads and fast-moving traffic, reaching a nearby store or restaurant can require crossing several lanes of vehicles. Older pedestrians should prioritize intersections with pedestrian signals and avoid crossing midblock on busy roads whenever possible.

4. South Carolina Ranks Among the Deadliest States

South Carolina recorded an average annual pedestrian fatality rate of 3.37 deaths per 100,000 residents, placing it fourth nationally. The state experienced 893 pedestrian deaths during the five-year study period, compared with 750 from 2015 through 2019. For retirees living in suburban or coastal communities, walking routes may include roads without continuous sidewalks or clearly marked crossings.

These conditions can force pedestrians to travel close to moving vehicles or cross streets where drivers aren't expecting foot traffic. Before walking in an unfamiliar neighborhood, older adults should identify routes with sidewalks and safe crossing locations.

5. Florida Records Thousands of Pedestrian Deaths

Florida ranks fifth nationally, with an average annual pedestrian fatality rate of 3.32 deaths per 100,000 residents. However, its total number of pedestrian fatalities is especially concerning, with 3,726 deaths recorded between 2020 and 2024. Florida's substantial older population makes pedestrian safety an important issue for retirees who walk for recreation, exercise, or everyday errands.

Busy tourist areas, multilane roads, and intersections with heavy turning traffic can create dangerous situations for pedestrians of all ages. Older residents should allow extra time when crossing streets and remain alert for vehicles turning across marked crosswalks.

6. Mississippi's Pedestrian Fatality Rate Has Increased

Mississippi ranks sixth, with an average annual pedestrian fatality rate of 3.18 deaths per 100,000 residents. The state recorded 469 pedestrian deaths between 2020 and 2024, compared with 346 during the previous five-year period. This increase underscores the importance of pedestrian infrastructure in communities where sidewalks and protected crossings may be limited.

Older adults who walk along roads without sidewalks should use designated pedestrian facilities whenever available and avoid poorly lit routes after dark. When no sidewalk exists, pedestrians should generally walk facing traffic, provided local rules and conditions allow them to do so safely.

7. Nevada's Growing Communities Face Pedestrian Challenges

Nevada ranks seventh nationally, with an average annual pedestrian fatality rate of 2.88 deaths per 100,000 residents. The state recorded 458 pedestrian deaths between 2020 and 2024, compared with 378 during the previous five years. Rapid development and busy urban roadways can create challenging conditions for people walking near shopping centers, residential neighborhoods, and major intersections.

Older residents should be particularly cautious around driveways and parking lot entrances, where drivers may be focused on entering or exiting traffic. Wearing visible clothing and choosing well-lit crossings can improve visibility, although drivers remain responsible for operating their vehicles safely.

8. California Has the Highest Total Number of Pedestrian Deaths

California ranks eighth by fatality rate, averaging 2.82 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents annually. However, the state recorded 5,546 pedestrian fatalities between 2020 and 2024, the highest total among all states in the report. California's large population helps explain the high overall number, but the figures also highlight the scale of its pedestrian safety challenges.

Older adults navigating crowded intersections, transit stops, and multilane streets should pay close attention to turning vehicles and pedestrian signals. Choosing crossings with pedestrian refuge islands or longer crossing times can make busy streets easier to navigate.

9. Georgia's Pedestrian Deaths Have Climbed

Georgia ranks ninth, with an average annual pedestrian fatality rate of 2.79 deaths per 100,000 residents. The state recorded 1,527 pedestrian fatalities between 2020 and 2024, compared with 1,177 during the previous five-year period. The increase reflects a troubling trend that deserves attention from residents, transportation planners, and local officials.

Older pedestrians may encounter particular difficulties along commercial roads where destinations are close together, but safe walking routes are limited. Whenever possible, choosing a slightly longer route with sidewalks and controlled intersections can be safer than taking the most direct path.

10. Delaware Rounds Out the Top 10

Delaware ranks tenth nationally, with an average annual pedestrian fatality rate of 2.74 deaths per 100,000 residents. The state recorded 140 pedestrian deaths between 2020 and 2024, slightly fewer than the 151 recorded during the previous five-year period. Although Delaware's total fatalities are much lower than those in larger states, its population-adjusted rate places it among the country's most dangerous states for pedestrians.

This demonstrates why comparing fatality rates provides a different perspective than looking only at total deaths. Older residents should remain cautious around busy intersections, shopping districts, and roads where pedestrian crossings are widely spaced.

What Older Pedestrians Should Know Before Their Next Walk

The 2026 Dangerous by Design rankings reveal significant differences in pedestrian safety across the country, but dangerous roads aren't limited to these 10 states. Older adults may face greater consequences from traffic collisions because age-related physical vulnerability can increase the likelihood of serious injuries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends using sidewalks and crosswalks, remaining alert, and making yourself visible to drivers. Communities can also reduce risks through slower traffic speeds, improved lighting, accessible sidewalks, and safer intersection designs.

Do you feel safe walking in your neighborhood, or have dangerous intersections and speeding drivers made you think twice about going out on foot? Share your experience in the comments.