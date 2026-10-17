Your Brother Lived With Mom For 10 Years - Should He Get More Of The Inheritance?

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) When a parent dies, an inheritance can turn old sibling tensions into a financial argument almost overnight. One particularly difficult question arises when one adult child lived with Mom for years while the others built lives elsewhere.

Was that sibling receiving free housing, providing valuable care, or doing some combination of both? The answer can determine whether a larger family caregiver inheritance feels fair or like favoritism. Before anyone starts calculating percentages, families should look closely at what actually happened during those years.

Living With Mom And Caring For Mom Are Not The Same Thing

Simply sharing Mom's address for 10 years does not automatically justify receiving a larger inheritance. The important question is what your brother actually contributed, including transportation, meals, medication management, household maintenance, bill paying and hands-on personal care.

The latest National Alliance for Caregiving research found that 63 million Americans provided ongoing care in 2025, up about 20 million from 2015. Nearly one in four caregivers provided at least 40 hours of care weekly, showing that family caregiving can amount to a demanding unpaid job. A fair family caregiver inheritance discussion therefore needs to separate genuine caregiving from the financial benefit of living rent-free.

Put A Dollar Value On What He Actually Contributed

Consider a brother who spent 20 hours each week helping Mom for 10 years while also paying $500 monthly toward groceries and utilities. Even valuing his time at a modest $20 an hour produces roughly $208,000 worth of labor before counting his direct expenses, although that calculation is only an illustration rather than a legal entitlement.

The financial burden is real: AARP reports that family caregivers spend about $7,200 annually out of pocket on average. Meanwhile, 2026 research estimated the annual economic value of unpaid family caregiving nationwide at about $1.01 trillion, with caregivers averaging 27.3 hours of care each week. Those numbers make a stronger argument for a larger family caregiver inheritance than simply saying,“He was the one who stayed home.”

But Free Housing Has Financial Value Too

Caregiving is valuable, but so is a decade without paying market-rate rent, and both sides of the ledger deserve attention. Suppose comparable housing would have cost $1,200 monthly and Mom charged nothing; over 10 years, that benefit would total $144,000 before considering utilities or other household expenses. That does not erase caregiving, but it can materially change what an equitable family caregiver inheritance looks like.

Families should also ask whether Mom paid the live-in child regularly, covered personal expenses or previously transferred substantial assets to him. The goal should not be to retroactively invoice siblings but to understand the complete financial relationship instead of counting sacrifices while ignoring benefits.

Equal And Fair Do Not Always Mean The Same Thing

Parents commonly struggle with whether an estate should be divided equally or equitably, and those approaches can produce very different results. Charles Schwab notes that equal distributions may reduce perceptions of favoritism, while equitable distributions can account for heirs' different circumstances. That distinction matters when one sibling reduced work hours, postponed retirement savings or spent personal money caring for Mom while another sibling lived hundreds of miles away.

At the same time, caregiving should not become an automatic claim to whatever amount the caregiver believes those sacrifices were worth. Ideally, Mom's estate documents-not a post-funeral sibling negotiation-should explain whether extra inheritance was intended as compensation, a gift or neither.

The Biggest Mistake Happens Before The Inheritance

The best time to settle this question is while the parent is alive, competent and able to explain what she wants. Fidelity recommends family discussions about estate plans because understanding why parents made particular decisions may reduce later sibling conflict. A written caregiver agreement can go further by recording duties, hours, expenses and compensation instead of leaving everyone to reconstruct 10 years of history.

Families should keep receipts, track caregiving time and have an estate-planning or elder-law attorney review arrangements because inheritance, caregiver payments and estate rules vary by state. That documentation can protect both the caregiver and siblings who might otherwise wonder whether Mom's finances were handled appropriately.

Fairness Should Be Documented Before It Has To Be Debated

A brother who genuinely spent 10 years providing substantial unpaid care may have a persuasive reason to receive more, but living with Mom alone is not enough. A sensible family caregiver inheritance considers caregiving hours, lost earnings, personal expenses, free housing, previous financial support and, most importantly, Mom's documented wishes. Parents who want an unequal division should discuss it early and put the arrangement into properly prepared estate documents rather than expecting their children to figure out what“fair” meant later. Adult children facing this situation after a death should review the estate documents and financial records before making accusations or informal side deals, and seek qualified legal advice when rights or document validity are disputed.

Would you consider a larger inheritance fair after 10 years of caregiving, or should siblings still receive equal shares? Share your reasoning in the comments.