Sidhu Moosewala's Toddler Brother Makes Gun Gestures At Concert, Parents Face Complaint

A child rights organisation has approached the Mansa district administration seeking intervention after 2.5-year-old Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Chhota Sidhu and the younger brother of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was seen making gun gestures on stage during a concert in Toronto, Canada. Lawyers for Human Rights International (LFHRI) submitted the complaint on October 17 to the District Magistrate and the District Child Protection Unit in Mansa, Punjab. It has sought an inquiry into the incident and measures to protect the toddler's welfare. The complaint reportedly names the child's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, and requests that authorities ensure the child is not encouraged to imitate firearm gestures during public appearances.

A complaint has been filed by Lawyers for Human Rights International, a human right body, before before District Magistrate Mansa and District Child protection Unit Mansa for restraining parents of late Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur from using Chhota Sidhu alias Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, younger brother of Sidhu Moosewala and imitating violent actions of his elder brother who was gunned down by alleged gangsters.

The organisation feels that the Child needs to be kept away from violence and the parents of his need counselling and in case they do not mend their ways, then prosecution under Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) act 2015 should follow.

The organisation feels that the use of Chhota Sidhu a 2.5 year old child on the stage of Toronto Canada, recently where he has been shown to be imitating his slain brother by doing gestures of firing with a fire arm is not in the interest of the child and the parents of his need to be restrained from abusing his age and mental state.

- Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) October 17, 2026

What happened at Sidhu Moosewala's brother's concert appearance?

According to the complaint, Sukhdeep was brought on stage during the opening show of the 'Signed to God World Tour' hologram concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 9.

The toddler was seen making a pistol-firing gesture with his hand while imitating gunfire sounds, described as 'tha tha tha'. He also performed the thaapi, or thigh-slap, gesture associated with his late elder brother, Sidhu Moosewala.

#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala

#SidhuMooseWalaSidhu first hologram show is today in Toronto, Canada sidhu at the live show was hitting his signature thigh Step Thaapi just like the real Sidhu, raising his hands and singing songs. I have become very emotional

History making SIMRAN KAUR♡ (@Simrankaur0408) October 10, 2026

भित हेटी, थत भेरात्त विप्लवुल भिंपु दृाला...

Sidhu Moosewala

little Sidhu with his parents at Scotiabank Arena,

Toronto-and when he did that iconic घथी, you could feel the love.

#hologramtour2026 #sidhumoosewala Bharat Indians (@voicesindians) October 11, 2026

The legend is back on stage! Sidhu Moose Wala's 3D hologram concert in Toronto left thousands of fans emotional. What a time to be alive! ✨

#SidhuMooseWala #HologramConcert #Toronto ShaBana DawRan (@Shabanadawran) October 14, 2026

When the legend #SidhuMoosewala's little brother steps up, the whole world melts. Randeep Gill (@Randeep44009128) October 12, 2026

The performance drew applause from the audience, and a video of the appearance went viral on social media within a day.

LFHRI has also referred to another video which, according to the organisation, shows adults around the child prompting and teaching him to make pistol gestures.

The organisation has expressed concern that encouraging a child at such a young age to imitate gunfire could affect his development and raise questions about his safety and welfare.

Why has the child rights organisation filed a complaint?

In its complaint, signed by general secretary Navkiran Singh, LFHRI has asked the Mansa authorities to examine the circumstances of the toddler's stage appearance and take steps in his interest.

The organisation has cited the circumstances surrounding Sidhu Moosewala's death to explain its concerns. The singer, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was killed in a targeted shooting in Punjab in May 2022, an incident linked to gang rivalry.

LFHRI has requested counselling for the parents and interim directions restraining them from teaching, encouraging or permitting the child to enact gunfire or firearm gestures during public appearances or otherwise.

It has also asked the authorities to take cognisance of the matter under Section 36 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and conduct an inquiry into the child's welfare.

The complaint raises concerns about the influence of such gestures on a very young child. However, these are allegations and requests made by the organisation; the information available does not establish that the authorities have found any wrongdoing by the parents.

What has LFHRI said about Sidhu Moosewala's family?

The organisation has clarified that its intervention is not intended to target the family or disrespect the memory of the late singer. It has said its objective is to protect the toddler's welfare.

The complaint has been sent by speed post to the District Magistrate and the District Child Protection Unit in Mansa. The organisation has sought urgent intervention in view of the child's reported appearances during the ongoing concert tour.

There is no information provided so far confirming that the district administration has issued an order or reached a formal finding on the complaint.

Where is the 'Signed to God World Tour' heading next?

According to the complaint, the tour's schedule included a Vancouver performance on October 15, followed by shows in Calgary, New York, Houston and Oakland, extending into early November 2026.

LFHRI has sought timely action from the authorities, citing the planned appearances as a reason for urgent consideration of its request.

The matter now concerns whether the relevant authorities will examine the complaint and decide if any intervention is necessary to safeguard the child.

For now, the complaint represents a request for an inquiry and interim safeguards, not a finding against Sukhdeep's parents. Any further action will depend on the response of the Mansa authorities and the outcome of any inquiry they may undertake.