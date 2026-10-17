Hard Up Garage Launches Youtube Series Saving Paul Walker's 2 Fast 2 Furious Camaro

Sam Hard Collects Barn Find

SEMA SHOW BANNER

2 Fast 2 Furious car left as is for 23 years

'2 Fast 2 Broken' follows Sam Hard's rescue of the screen-used Camaro after 23 years in storage, with a SEMA unveiling in its sights.

- Sam HardLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian O'Conner's Camaro had a spectacular exit in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Its comeback starts on YouTube today.Episode 1 of 2 Fast 2 Broken is available now on the Hard Up Garage YouTube channel, following British mechanic and creator Sam Hard's mission to acquire and restore a screen-used Chevrolet Camaro from the 2003 film.According to Hard, the recovered Camaro served as a hero vehicle driven by Paul Walker before its stunt duties in the yacht sequence and appearances in the closing scenes. For Fast Saga fans, it is a familiar face in a very unfamiliar state.The four-part series takes viewers from the car's discovery after 23 years in storage to the workshop, where stripping it down exposes the scale of the challenge: let's say that those famous blue panels have considerably more history... than structural integrity!Buying it was a challenge of its own. Hard had to persuade its custodian that he would give the battered survivor the restoration it deserved. Persistence eventually secured the deal.“I never thought a backstreet mechanic like me could buy and restore the actual Camaro from 2 Fast 2 Furious. But with enough blood, sweat and the right friends, even the wildest dream can end up in your workshop,” said Hard.Those friends include Famous Dave, Mr Wiggles and Tavarish, who opened his Florida workshop for a 15-day rebuild, supported by automotive aftermarket manufacturers and specialist suppliers.There is another ambition beneath the familiar stripes. The film's Camaros were built to portray Yenkos, rather than being original Yenko cars. Hard wants to give this survivor the engineering to match its screen identity, with Yenko specification and accreditation forming part of the plan.The finished result remains under wraps. Viewers can follow the rebuild through weekly episodes ahead of the Camaro's scheduled unveiling at the Aces Fuel Injection booth at SEMA on Tuesday 3 November at 11:30am Las Vegas time.Hard will also share a full interview with Ted Moser of Picture Car Warehouse, who worked on the film, exploring the story behind the movie cars.Watch Episode 1 of 2 Fast 2 Broken on the Hard Up Garage YouTube channel, with new episodes released weekly.Every episode premiere on DRIVEN seven days before its YouTube release. Episode 2 premieres on Friday 16 October at 7pm BST / 11am PDT:PartnersTavarish, Classic Industries, Ringbrothers, ACES Fuel Injection, WCH Racing Engines, Revolt Paint, Vintage Air, Glass Skills, DRZA, American Autowire, Pypes Exhaust, Cold Case Radiators, Speedtech, QA1, ididit Steering Columns, Yuasa, Comma, EBC, Petrolheadonism, OutRun and SpeedDawg.Media contactSam HardHard Up Garage...+44 7532 055306Discovery and recovery photographs are available on request, subject to approval.

Sam Hard

HardUpGarage

+44 7532 055306

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Hard Up Garage Launches YouTube Series Saving Paul Walker's 2 Fast 2 Furious Camaro News Provided By OUTRUN October 17, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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