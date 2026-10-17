Manipur CM Highlights Unity Of Diverse Communities In Resisting Burmese Invasion

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 17 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday highlighted the spirit of unity and collective resistance displayed by the state's diverse communities in successfully repelling the Burmese Army during the Manipur-Burmese War and safeguarding the state's territorial integrity.

The Chief Minister also underscored the historical contributions of the Naga community during the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, highlighting their role in the state's history.

Addressing the gathering, organised in connection with the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at Hao Ground in Singjamei Chinga Mathak of Imphal West district, Khemchand Singh said that prior to the merger of Manipur with the Indian Union, the Speaker of the first-ever Manipur Assembly after the 1948 election belonged to the Kuki-Zo community.

He added that this reflected the collective role of the diverse communities residing in the state in safeguarding and protecting Manipur.

The Chief Minister called upon all communities residing in the state to identify themselves as Manipuris, saying that such a shared sense of identity would help foster unity and strengthen the spirit of oneness among the people of Manipur.

He said that a responsibility had been entrusted upon him as the Chief Minister by the Central leaders to restore normalcy and peace to the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Singjamei Assembly constituency to take this responsibility together towards bringing back normalcy in the state.

He urged the people to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by various departments of the state government and take benefits available under different government schemes.

Describing PM Narendra Modi's vision of transforming the nation, Khemchand Singh said that, before he became the Prime Minister of the country, India stood at the 11th position in terms of global largest economy.

He added that, after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, India now takes the position of the fourth largest economy in the world, making it one of the largest economies in the world.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047" aims to build a strong India by the time the country attains 100 years of independence.

During the programme, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh visited various stalls set up by different government departments under the supervision of the Imphal West administration.

He inspected the stalls and interacted with officials regarding the various government schemes and initiatives.

Khemchand Singh also distributed benefits under different government schemes to eligible beneficiaries.