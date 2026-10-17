Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Indoor Sports Hall, Urges Youth To Shun Drug Addiction

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 17 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday stressed the importance of promoting sports to prevent drug addiction among youth, build discipline and self-confidence, and ensure the overall development of the younger generation.

The Chief Minister said the state government was continuously strengthening sports infrastructure to encourage more young people to take up sports and develop a positive mindset.

Chief Minister Saha said this while inaugurating the Rangalal Das Memorial Indoor Sports Hall and unveiling a statue of Swami Vivekananda near the Unakoti District Youth Affairs and Sports Office in northern Tripura's Kailashahar.

He added that sports played a vital role in shaping the character of young people and inculcating discipline, self-confidence, self-control, morality and teamwork.

Describing the two initiatives, launched on Saptami of Durga Puja, as significant additions to Kailashahar's sports and youth development infrastructure, CM Saha said the state government was naming sports facilities after eminent sportspersons and coaches in recognition of their contributions.

The initiative would also help the younger generation learn about Tripura's sporting heritage and draw inspiration from the lives and achievements of distinguished personalities, he added.

The Chief Minister cited several such initiatives, including naming the synthetic athletics track at the Dasharath Dev State Sports Complex after Dev Bhakti Jamatia, the synthetic hockey ground at Badharghat after renowned coach Swadeshpriya Nandi, and the synthetic football ground after Pratul Bhattacharya.

Similarly, the synthetic athletics track at Panisagar has been named after Arunabha Roy, while the youth hostel in Ambassa has been named after Madhusudan Saha.

"Naming the newly inaugurated indoor sports hall after Kailashahar's noted footballer Rangalal Das was another step towards honouring personalities who had contributed to the state's sporting landscape," he said.

Chief Minister Saha said that several sports infrastructure projects, including a synthetic turf football ground, an athletics track and a swimming pool, were being developed across Tripura.

Emphasising the role of sports in combating substance abuse, he added that engaging young people in sporting activities could help them develop discipline, self-control and a constructive outlook towards life.

Chief Minister Saha also said that development activities across the country had gained momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Tripura government was working to ensure the state's overall development.