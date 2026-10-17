Better For Congress To Dissolve, Merge With CJP: Basavaraj Bommai

It would be better if Congress dissolves itself and merges with the CJP, said former Karnataka Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. He was speaking today while campaigning for S.V. Sankanur, the BJP candidate for the West Graduates' Constituency, at the Sri Siddheshwar Sabhabhavana in Byadagi town, Haveri district. "Congress and CJP are both the same. Congress has sunk to that level. It would be better if Congress is dissolved and merged into the CJP," he said.

Bommai alleges foreign funding, calls for action

"Funds come to them from abroad. We must teach a fitting lesson to the malicious forces that receive foreign funds to create anarchy in the country. In terms of economic and social development, India is in third place globally and will be in the number one position by 2047.

Slams state govt's drought management

Critically addressing the state government, Bommai said that the Congress government in the state is extremely corrupt and useless. "A drought has struck, and there is already a drinking water shortage. People's lives have become very difficult, and farmers have lost their crops after sowing twice."

"There is both green and dry drought, yet the government has made no preparations to manage it. During our tenure, we initiated the Anuru Udupanahalli Lift Irrigation Scheme. Had they completed it, water could have been supplied to so many lakes. There is no drinking water for cattle, and no jobs for youth. Despite such a situation, no minister has bothered to care," he added.

'Taxes on everything except air': Bommai on price hikes

He also claimed free rice is provided by the Prime Minister, yet this government claims credit for it. Now, bus fares, milk prices, water tariffs, stamp duty, liquor prices have all increased. "Except for the air we breathe, taxes are imposed on everything. In Bengaluru, there is a tax on garbage; even if you park a vehicle, you have to pay a tax. Even when we dispose of our household garbage, we have to pay a tax. Over the last three years, they have levied an additional 40 to 50 thousand crore rupees in taxes, yet the state treasury remains empty."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former MLA and BJP District President Virupakshappa Ballari, former MLAs Shivaraj Sajjan, Arun Kumar Pujar, youth leader Bharat Bommai, Byadagi Mandal President Ningappa Battalakatti, along with other party leaders and workers, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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