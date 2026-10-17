Rajpal Yadav Thanks SC, Gets To Tell His Side In Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav on Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for presenting his side of the argument in the ongoing cheque bounce case against him. While talking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav said, "First of all, I want to thank the Supreme Court, because after 14 years, I finally got the opportunity to present my side of the story and we will follow the Supreme Court's order at any cost. This lawsuit is the most interesting case in Indian history."

"You've seen one innings for 12 to 14 years, but until the other innings is properly heard, how can this be resolved? If it was a matter of 5 crores, it could have been settled. The issue is 22 crores-5 crores killed 22 crores. And even after killing 22 crores, I am a public actor who goes out among the people all over the world. But I said on the first day that three allegations were made against me, that Rajpal committed fraud of Rs 5 crores. Rajpal took a loan. Rajpal cheated a businessman. Rajpal doesn't understand how he cheated when there are all these checks. I think when there are so many agreements, there is no question of cheating, and someone who has won the hearts of the whole world would commit a Rs 5 crore fraud? That's mental," said Rajpal Yadav.

Actor Rajpal Yadav said he would present his case during mediation in the ongoing cheque bounce case, stressing that he would accept any decision reached after hearing both sides. "Right now, we have the good fortune of mediation (court hearing). I will put my case in mediation; I always want a decision in life, and everyone wants a decision. But whatever decision is made after hearing both sides-that was acceptable before, it is acceptable today, and it will be acceptable tomorrow. One very interesting thing: I want to thank the Supreme Court for saying that there is no drama in court. I have been acting for 42 years, so my stomach is full," said Rajpal Yadav

"It has happened, but if this is a drama, then either the Governor is creating drama or the opposing party is. The one creating drama needs to be exposed, because I act in reels and I live in reality. I never play around with reality, because I have had the privilege of doing so much in reels," added Rajpal Yadav.

Background of the Case

Earlier this month, actor Rajpal Yadav appeared in person before the Supreme Court after the Court's stern warning over his failure to deposit the amount due in a cheque-bounce case. Yadav told the Court that he would pay Rs 2 crore and showed a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore. A buyer of his property, who is to pay the remaining Rs 85 lakh, was also present in court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed Yadav to deposit Rs 2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant by October 13. The case relates to a loan of around Rs 5 crore allegedly taken by Yadav from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonoured, leading to the cheque-bounce proceedings. The unpaid amount increased over the years with interest and other charges.

The Court had on October 5 come down heavily on Yadav for failing to comply with the earlier direction to deposit Rs 2 crore. On September 15, it had granted him a final two-week opportunity to deposit the amount and submit a concrete repayment plan. (ANI)

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