Medicare Open Enrollment Is Underway: Seniors Can Find A Local Agent For A Free Plan And Rate Check-Up

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Medicare Agents Helpline connects seniors with licensed local agents who can compare current plan costs and coverage before the December 7 deadline.

- Lori Dunn, Medicare Agents HelplineINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period began October 15 and runs through December 7, giving beneficiaries their yearly chance to review and change their Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug coverage for 2027. Medicare Agents Helpline (medicareagentshelpline), a free-to-use directory connecting seniors with licensed local Medicare agents, is encouraging seniors to use that window for a plan and rate check-up before it closes.Plans can change their premiums, drug lists, provider networks, and benefits every year, so a plan that was the right fit last year may not be this year. Any change a senior makes during the Annual Enrollment Period takes effect January 1, 2027, and only the last choice submitted by December 7 counts.“Open enrollment is the one time each year when a senior can step back and ask whether their plan still fits their doctors, their prescriptions, and their budget,” said Lori Dunn of Medicare Agents Helpline.“A quick check-up with a local agent can answer that before the deadline passes.”→ What a Plan and Rate Check-Up Looks LikeSeniors can visit medicareagentshelpline, enter their ZIP code, and connect with licensed local Medicare agents in their area. An agent can review what a senior pays today, compare it against the Medicare Advantage and Part D options available where they live, and explain how a change would affect their doctors and prescriptions. Agents can also discuss Medicare Supplement options, which follow different enrollment rules.→ Know the Key Dates● October 15 – December 7: Annual Enrollment Period for changing Medicare Advantage and Part D coverage● January 1, 2027: Changes made during the Annual Enrollment Period take effect● January 1 – March 31: Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period for people already in a Medicare Advantage plan→ Where to StartSeniors can search for a licensed agent by ZIP code at , browse agents by state at search/agents-by-state, or read the free Medicare Annual Enrollment Period guide at insurance-blog/medicare-annual-enrollment-period-guide.→ About Medicare Agents HelplineMedicare Agents Helpline (medicareagentshelpline) is a free-to-use nationwide directory connecting seniors with licensed, independent Medicare insurance agents and brokers in their area. The platform helps consumers compare Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Prescription Drug Plan options by matching them with local professionals, and publishes an ongoing library of educational articles to help seniors make informed coverage decisions.→ Important Medicare InformationMedicare Agents Helpline is not affiliated with the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Agents may not offer every plan available in your area. For information about all of your options, visit Medicare or call 1-800-MEDICARE.

Lori Dunn

Medicare Agents Helpline

+1 (800) 470-2911

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Medicare Open Enrollment Is Underway: Seniors Can Find a Local Agent for a Free Plan and Rate Check-Up News Provided By Medicare Agents Helpline October 17, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.