GOOD DAD ACT FOUNDER DR. BERNARD WH JENNINGS FINISHES FIRST IN HIS GROUP IN NATIONAL“SUPER DAD” COMPETITION

Dr Bernard Wh Jennings - Quarter Finalist on to Win 1 First Place!

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Good Dad Act Purpose

Ethan was the motivation for Dr Jennings to help change the law.

Top finish in the national“Super Dad” competition reinforces Dr. Jennings' mission to champion involved, present fatherhood through the Good Dad Act.

- Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, Chairman - Good Dad Act Committee

MIAMI-DADE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida fatherhood advocate celebrates first-place recognition as he continues his mission to strengthen families, protect children's relationships with both parents, and promote responsible fatherhood nationwide.

Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, founder of the Good Dad Act movement, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Florida Memorial University, and Chairman of the Board of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce, is celebrating a first-place finish in his group in the nationwide 2026 Super Dad Competition.

Jennings reports that he finished first following the October 15 group voting deadline. His official competition profile displayed him in first place in his group, marking an important milestone in his pursuit of the national Super Dad title.

The nationwide competition recognizes fathers and celebrates their dedication to their children and families. The ultimate winner will receive $25,000 and an opportunity to appear in a national television commercial provided by Ace Hardware.

For Jennings, however, the competition represents something far greater than personal recognition or a financial prize.

A Father's Love That Inspired a Movement

Jennings is widely associated with the Good Dad Act, a fatherhood advocacy initiative inspired by his personal experiences and his son, Ethan Jennings.

His advocacy contributed to Florida's passage of House Bill 775, known as the Good Dad Act, which became effective July 1, 2023. The legislation addresses the establishment of paternity and parental rights for unmarried fathers.

Since that legislative milestone, Jennings has continued working with advocates, elected officials, legal professionals, and community organizations to encourage similar reforms in other states.

The movement emphasizes the importance of responsible fatherhood, healthy co-parenting, and protecting children's opportunities to maintain meaningful relationships with both parents whenever safe and appropriate.

What began in Florida in 2023 as Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings' determination to protect the rights of responsible fathers has grown into a nationwide movement for stronger families and meaningful parental involvement.

Under Jennings' leadership, the Good Dad Act movement has expanded its advocacy and legislative outreach across the country. States associated with the movement's outreach and related reform efforts include Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and others.

The movement is gaining additional momentum as states including Louisiana and Mississippi have enacted significant shared-parenting reforms in 2026. These developments reflect a growing national commitment to recognizing the importance of both parents in children's lives.

“Every state that advances responsible fatherhood and meaningful parental involvement brings us closer to a nation where children are not unnecessarily deprived of the love, guidance, and support of either parent,” said Jennings.“The Good Dad Act is bigger than one father, one family, or one state. It is a movement to strengthen generations of American families.”

Jennings hopes to use the national visibility of the Super Dad Competition to expand this mission, build partnerships, and inspire additional states to pursue meaningful family law reforms.

Jennings is also the author of Ethan's Good Dad Act, a book inspired by his son and his commitment to ensuring that children receive love, guidance, and support from their families.

More Than a Competition - A National Mission

On his official Super Dad competition profile, Jennings explained that the most rewarding part of fatherhood is watching his children enjoy life and achieve their goals.

He also described how he would use the $25,000 grand prize, should he ultimately win the national competition.

Rather than focusing on personal purchases, Jennings pledged to use the money to expand awareness of the Good Dad Act and support the work of the Good Dad Act Committee.

His stated objective is to reach more families across the United States with information about responsible fatherhood, co-parenting, and the importance of children's relationships with both sides of their families.

A Competition Supporting Children's Hospitals

The Super Dad Competition also supports Children's Miracle Network, an organization that raises funds for children's hospitals across the United States and Canada.

Operated by Colossal as a fundraising campaign benefiting Children's Miracle Network through Action Initiative Team, the competition allows supporters to participate through free votes and donation-based voting.

The campaign combines the celebration of fatherhood with an opportunity to support pediatric healthcare, research, equipment, and treatment programs for children.

Continuing the Journey Toward the National Title

Although Jennings has celebrated a first-place group finish, the overall national championship has not yet been announced.

His supporters are encouraged to follow his official competition profile for information regarding subsequent rounds, voting opportunities, and competition announcements.

Official competition profile:

About Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings

Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings is a South Florida civic leader, fatherhood advocate, author, and Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator.

He serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Florida Memorial University and Chairman of the Board of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce.

As founder of the Good Dad Act movement, Jennings has worked to advance legislation, educate parents, and promote stronger families through advocacy and community engagement.

The Good Dad Act Committee holds weekly meetings bringing together fathers, attorneys, judges, and other professionals to discuss family law, parental responsibilities, and the importance of healthy family relationships.

Additional information:

Good Dad Act:

Ethan's Good Dad Act book:

Super Dad Competition:

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Eric Stoller

Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce

+1 786-486-7217

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GOOD DAD ACT FOUNDER DR. BERNARD WH JENNINGS FINISHES FIRST IN HIS GROUP IN NATIONAL“SUPER DAD” COMPETITION News Provided By Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce October 17, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Law, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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