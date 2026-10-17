Design, Build, Comply: How Mumbai's Ideamagix Spent 15 Years Building The Digital Front Doors Of Listed Companies

15 YEARS OF BUILDING DIGITAL EXPERIENCES & BUSINESS SOFTWARE

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Mumbai-founded company brings web design, development, e-commerce, listed companies websites and SEO services together for organisations across multiple markets

- Pankaj Mukadam

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mumbai-founded company brings web design, software development, e-commerce, investor-relations websites and search services together for organisations across multiple markets.

From Oxford University and ISKCON to Jio Studios and listed companies, the Mumbai team's work now spans design, search and custom software for clients in India, the US, the UAE and beyond

Founded in February 2011, Ideamagix marks 15 years of delivering digital projects for organisations across India and international markets. The Mumbai-based company works across UI/UX design, website development, e-commerce, search optimisation, mobile applications, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and custom software.

Over the years, Ideamagix has worked with more than 1,500 clients, according to the company, across sectors including education, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, manufacturing and professional services. Its project experience includes work associated with organisations such as USV, Sebamed India, Oxford University, ISKCON, Singhania Schools and Jio Studios. References to client organisations reflect project experience and should be understood within the scope of the company's specific engagements.

Connecting Design, Development and Ongoing Support

Many digital projects involve several separate providers for design, development, search optimisation and maintenance. Coordinating these activities can create gaps in communication, technical implementation and long-term support.

Ideamagix brings these capabilities together within one team, with the aim of maintaining continuity from early planning through design, engineering and ongoing improvement.

"Digital projects work best when strategy, design and engineering are aligned from the beginning," said the Ideamagix team. "The goal is to create digital experiences that serve users while supporting the operational and commercial needs of the organisation behind them."

Websites and E-Commerce for Different Business Needs

Ideamagix's web design and web development services includes corporate websites, educational platforms, portfolio websites and e-commerce experiences. Its process typically combines research, information architecture, wireframing, interface design, development and ongoing support.

For e-commerce businesses, the company works with platforms such as Shopify and integrations that can connect online stores with payment providers, logistics services and other business systems. Its project experience includes the Sebamed India online store for USV, which the company says was delivered against a 15-day launch deadline.

For listed companies, Ideamagix develops and maintains investor-relations website sections designed to help organisations publish financial results, shareholding information, corporate policies and other relevant disclosures. Under Regulation 46 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, applicable listed entities must maintain functional websites and publish specified information. The regulation also addresses updates to website content within two working days of a change.

Publishing workflows can help authorised company personnel manage updates without depending on a developer for every content change. Regulatory responsibility remains with the listed entity and its designated compliance personnel.

SEO, GEO, AEO and Emerging Search Experiences

Ideamagix also provides search engine optimisation (SEO) and related content and website optimisation services. Its work focuses on helping businesses improve organic search visibility, make website content easier to understand, and strengthen the technical foundations of their digital properties.

As search experiences evolve to include AI-generated summaries and conversational interfaces, businesses are also paying greater attention to how clearly their content answers questions and how consistently their services and expertise are represented online.

Ideamagix approaches these requirements alongside website structure, page performance, content organisation and structured data where appropriate. Visibility in traditional search results or AI-generated responses cannot be guaranteed, and outcomes depend on multiple factors beyond a website provider's control.

Custom Software, Mobile Applications and ERP

Beyond websites, Ideamagix develops mobile applications, customer and dealer portals, workflow tools, ERP modules and custom software designed around specific business processes. These projects can support activities such as customer management, internal operations, invoicing and business reporting.

The company also operates OneERP, its own software suite covering CRM, ATS, HRMS and invoicing. Its wider software work includes projects for pharmaceutical and manufacturing businesses and teams involved in larger enterprise initiatives.

Serving Clients Across Markets

From its Mumbai base, Ideamagix works with clients in India and international markets, including the United States and the UAE. The company says it has offices in Mumbai, New York, New Jersey and Sharjah.

Looking ahead, Ideamagix expects to continue developing its work across healthcare, education, manufacturing, e-commerce and digital platforms for listed companies.

"Fifteen years ago, many digital conversations began with a request for a website," the team said. "Today, businesses may need a connected combination of an online store, a mobile application, an investor-relations platform, search visibility and the software that supports their operations. Our focus is on making those components work together."

About Ideamagix

Ideamagix is a Mumbai-based digital design, web development and custom software company founded in February 2011. Its services include UI/UX design, website development, Shopify and e-commerce, investor-relations websites, SEO, mobile applications, ERP and custom SaaS development. The company reports working with more than 1,500 clients across India, the United States, the UAE and other markets.

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Media Contact:

Pankaj Mukadam

Ideamagix

Pankaj Mukadam

Ideamagix Website & App Development, Designing Company, SEO

+91 70212 40004

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