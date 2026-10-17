Monetize360: AI Factory Monetization Now Available On NVIDIA DSX Air

AI Factory Monetization

From Time-to-First-Token to Time-to-Revenue, Monetize360 helps AI infrastructure providers package, price, meter and monetize their AI factories.

- Viroo Mirji

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Monetize360, an AI-native monetization and revenue infrastructure platform, today announced the availability of its AI Factory monetization demo on NVIDIA DSX Air, a software-as-a-service platform for logically simulating AI factories, enabling AI infrastructure providers and enterprises to explore how AI services can be commercialized before production deployment.

NVIDIA is helping organizations build and operate AI factories capable of delivering accelerated computing and AI services at scale. As these AI factories move into production, a new business challenge is emerging: how to turn infrastructure, models and AI consumption into commercial services and new revenue opportunities.

Monetize360 addresses this challenge with a monetization layer that connects AI consumption to revenue, providing the commercial infrastructure required to package, price, meter and bill AI services across evolving business models.

Turning AI Factory Capacity into Commercial Services:

For AI infrastructure providers, the opportunity extends beyond selling compute capacity. The same AI Factory can support an expanding portfolio of commercial services, from infrastructure and inference to tokens, APIs and managed AI services.

As providers move beyond GPU rental into inference, tokens, APIs and managed AI services, monetization becomes more complex than simply charging for infrastructure by the hour.

Monetize360 gives providers the flexibility to commercialize these services across committed capacity, subscriptions, usage-based pricing, tiers, hybrid and other evolving business models, without building and rebuilding monetization infrastructure for every new offering.

For NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs) and other AI infrastructure providers, this expands the economic potential of every AI factory. Instead of monetizing infrastructure capacity alone, providers can build commercial models around the growing portfolio of AI services that infrastructure enables.

Monetize360 provides the capabilities to:

- Package AI capabilities into commercial offerings.

- Price them across flexible consumption and commitment models.

- Meter usage across multiple dimensions of AI consumption.

- Bill accurately as services, customers and usage scale.

- Operate revenue across increasingly complex AI business models.

Together, these capabilities create the commercial foundation for taking AI services from technical availability to market-ready offerings.

Validate Commercial Readiness Before Going Live:

Through DSX Air, teams can experience Monetize360 and simulate monetization workflows before deploying them into production.

Platform architects, cloud service providers and enterprises can test metering and rating workflows, pricing structures, service tiers and API integrations within a pre-production digital twin environment, helping identify commercial and operational issues before customer launch.

This extends pre-production evaluation beyond technical readiness to commercial readiness, helping teams assess whether an AI service is not only ready to run, but ready to commercialize.

“The first phase of the AI factory has been about building capacity. The next is about building businesses around that capacity,” said Viroo Mirji, CSO & SVP of Partnerships at Monetize360.“As providers move from infrastructure to AI services, monetization complements the five-layer stack, by connecting AI-service consumption to commercial operations, giving providers the flexibility to launch new services, support new business models and expand the revenue potential of their AI factories."

Availability:

A preconfigured demonstration of the Monetize360 AI Factory monetization solution is available through NVIDIA DSX Air.

About Monetize360:

Monetize360 provides AI-native monetization and revenue infrastructure for AI, cloud and consumption-based business models. The platform enables organizations to package, price, meter, bill and manage revenue across subscription, usage, consumption and outcome-based models, helping businesses launch new services faster and evolve how they monetize as markets change.

Viroo Mirji

Monetize360

+1 408-667-3109

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Monetize360: AI Factory Monetization Now Available on NVIDIA DSX Air News Provided By Monetize360, Inc October 17, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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