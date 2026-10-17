Techcyte And EVIDENT Expand Partnership With Flexible Business Models For End-To-End Digital Pathology

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, developer of Fusion, the enterprise digital pathology platform, and Evident, developer of the PramanaTM line of autonomous whole-slide imaging scanners, today announced new ways for laboratories to acquire Pramana scanners with Techcyte Fusion. Laboratories that prefer to own their instruments can buy the scanners outright, and laboratories that want costs to follow their usage can choose a pay-per-slide or pay-per-period model that brings the scanners and Fusion into one package.Techcyte and Evident have worked together for several years to deliver customers a seamless experience, from autonomous imaging with Evident's Pramana whole-slide scanners to case handling and reporting with Techcyte Fusion. The synergy between the two teams has enabled Techcyte and Evident to innovate faster and bring value-driven solutions to customers. The collaboration spans many applications, extending digital pathology beyond histology to cytology, hematology, microbiology, and parasitology.“Our work with Evident has always been about making digital pathology simpler for labs, from the scanner to the final report,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte.“Aligning our business models takes that step further. Customers can now choose how they acquire the technology and get the scanner, enterprise digital pathology software, and AI from two teams that have a proven track record of innovating together.”“Evident's Pramana scanners and Techcyte Fusion platform are used together to support a growing range of lab workflows in US and Europe,” said Prasanth Perugupalli, Vice President of Digital Pathology, Evident Scientific.“The modular architecture and quality assured imaging offered by our Pramana scanners has made it possible to innovate on business models with our partner TechCyte, including scaling capacity on demand and removing any additional hidden costs in operations.”To learn more about purchasing and operational options from Techcyte and Evident, visit Techcyte or Evidentscientific.See Techcyte at booth #410 and Evident at booth #106 at Pathology Visions 2026, October. 16–18 in San Diego.Techcyte Fusion and Evident's Pramana scanners are for Research Use Only in the United States. Pramana is a trademark of Evident Corporation or its subsidiaries.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an AI-enabled, enterprise digital platform, Fusion, that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.About EVIDENTFor over 100 years as Olympus, we set the industry standard for optical precision in microscopy, helping the world see what was once out of view. Today, as Evident, we continue to help scientists, physicians, and engineers illuminate the unseen with advanced imaging solutions that combine renowned optics with cutting-edge digital innovation.Our life science portfolio supports research, clinical diagnostics, and education, offering a comprehensive range of imaging methods from essential brightfield and darkfield microscopy to advanced fluorescence, 4D analysis, and digital pathology. In industrial microscopy, we deliver precision and flexibility through laser scanning, digital, and semiconductor microscopes designed for tasks ranging from routine inspection to intricate quality control and manufacturing analysis.Whether advancing new therapies, ensuring product integrity, or exploring the unknown, Evident is defining a new era of discovery with easy-to-use tools that help unlock hidden answers and empower exciting new breakthroughs.Evident is headquartered in Tokyo and supported by R&D and manufacturing centers in Japan, the United States, Germany, and China, with operations and dedicated sales and service centers around the world. For more information, visit .Jon OdleEvident(941) 303-3904...

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Techcyte and EVIDENT Expand Partnership with Flexible Business Models for End-to-End Digital Pathology News Provided By Techcyte October 17, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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