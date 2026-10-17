Plugsic Launches Crisis Simulator To Stress-Test Market-Neutral Strategies

Interactive research tool enables self-directed allocators to model basis arbitrage mechanics and capital preservation across historical liquidity shocks.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plugsic, a financial technology infrastructure provider, today announced the public launch of its proprietary Interactive Market Crisis Simulator. Following the recent publication of its independent nine-month live performance audit, the web-based quantitative tool allows self-directed allocators and quantitative analysts to model the structural resilience and cash-and-carry basis mechanics of Plugsic's“Delta-Zero” protocol across historic market distress scenarios.Available immediately with zero software installation or gated registration, the simulation node allows participants to stress-test automated counter-hedging under live and historical volatility regimes.Stress-Testing Beyond Theoretical ModelsTraditional portfolio models frequently face severe drawdown during market panics and liquidity cascades. Plugsic's Delta-Zero protocol addresses this by systematically monetizing the pricing spread (basis) between spot digital assets and derivative instruments. By automating real-time counter-hedges millisecond-by-millisecond, the software is engineered to minimize directional price exposure (|β| < 0.02) while capturing basis spreads.The new simulator allows users to stress-test these mechanics across four notable market stress regimes:. COVID-19 Flash Crash (March 2020): Models a -33.9% asset drawdown where derivative funding rate spikes generated +2.4% simulated net basis capture.. Terra Luna Contagion (May 2022): Evaluates systemic depeg events (-31.2% market shock) where 1:1 automated hedging isolated principal from directional collapse (+3.1% simulated net return).. FTX Insolvency Cascade (November 2022): Demonstrates automated dark pool execution and non-custodial protection during violent bid-side liquidity evaporation (-28.0% market shock vs. +1.8% basis yield).. Macro Rate Hike Cycle (2022): Simulates prolonged monetary tightening and market drawdowns, demonstrating steady cash distributions against traditional cash drag.“Most algorithmic tools are black boxes that showcase backtested models but leave investors unaware of how software responds when liquidity evaporates,” said Matt Thompson, CFO at Plugsic.“The Crisis Simulator makes quantitative risk management interactive. Users can inject custom market shocks up to -50%, observe live derivative basis spreads, and evaluate millisecond hedging mechanics in real-time. It bridges the gap between quantitative theory and practical capital preservation.”Key Features of the Simulation Environment:. Custom Shock Injection: Users can adjust interactive parameters to simulate adverse market drops up to -50% and observe real-time delta neutralization.. Live Spread Arbitrage Blotter: Streams continuous basis calculations, annualized derivative funding rates, and real-time portfolio delta tracking.. Capital Drag Benchmarking: Compares simulated basis cash flows against traditional bank yields (4.1%) and equity dividends (1.55%) under Plugsic's High-Water Mark framework.. Dossier PDF Generation: Allocators can generate and export a customized Simulation Audit Dossier detailing portfolio survival metrics and stress blotters.Availability & AccessThe Plugsic Strategy Simulator & Stress Test Node is publicly accessible at /simulation. Private node provisioning requests are processed on a rolling basis subject to the platform's 150-node active deployment ceiling.About PlugsicPlugsic is a software technology provider engineering automated quantitative infrastructure. The company builds sovereign, non-custodial execution environments that combine machine learning models with institutional-grade risk management protocols, enabling self-directed operators to deploy automated, market-neutral basis strategies.DisclaimerPlugsic is a software technology provider and does not provide investment, financial, legal, or tax advice, nor does it operate as an investment manager, custodian, or broker-dealer. The Sovereign Execution platform and Strategy Simulator are analytical software tools for self-directed participants. Simulated results, stress-test projections, and historical scenarios are modeled for educational and research purposes and do not represent actual trading guarantees. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Shanell Kendall

Plugsic

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Plugsic Launches Crisis Simulator to Stress-Test Market-Neutral Strategies News Provided By Plugsic October 17, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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