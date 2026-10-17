Kolkata Chorbagan Stampede LIVE: Several Injured In Crush CM At Hospital As State Issues Helpline Number
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata Chorbagan stampede LIVE: A stampede-like situation broke out at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, 17 October, after heavy rain and a large gathering of visitors led to chaos. At least 25 people were injured, according to Kolkata Police, with the injured taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment