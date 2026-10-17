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Kolkata Chorbagan Stampede LIVE: Several Injured In Crush CM At Hospital As State Issues Helpline Number

Kolkata Chorbagan Stampede LIVE: Several Injured In Crush CM At Hospital As State Issues Helpline Number


Date: 2026-10-17 01:30:51

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata Chorbagan stampede LIVE: A stampede-like situation broke out at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, 17 October, after heavy rain and a large gathering of visitors led to chaos. At least 25 people were injured, according to Kolkata Police, with the injured taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

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