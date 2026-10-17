Key Panels Constituted For Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday announced the constitution of several key committees for the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect.

The decision was approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and conveyed through a press statement issued by KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary (Organisation).

According to the official communication from the AICC headquarters, the newly constituted bodies include the Manifesto Committee, Campaign Committee, Election Management and Coordination Committee, and Disciplinary Action Committee.

Additional names have also been included in the Political Affairs Committee and the Pradesh Election Committee for Chandigarh.

The Manifesto Committee comprises Rajiv Sharma, GS Kamboj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jatin Singh, Imran Mansoori, Yadwinder Mehta and Ritu Chhabra.

The Disciplinary Action Committee includes Pawan Sharma, Surinder Singh, Jatinder Bhatia, NK Nanda, Achhe Lal Gaur, Anita Sharma and BM Khanna.

The Election Management and Coordination Committee has been formed with Chander Mukhi Sharma, Ravinder Singh Pali, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa, Sandeep Kapoor, Amit Jaiswal, Achhe Lal Gour, Anand Walia, Gurdarshan Singh, Zeeshan ul Haq and Manoj Phool Singh.

The Campaign Committee is a larger body consisting of HS Lucky, AS Gujral, Mohd. Sadiq, Rajni Talwar, Roopinder Singh, Sheela Phool Singh, Wasim Mir, Ajay Sharma, Parveen Sharma, Ajay Joshi, Krishan Lal, Lekh Pal, Harjinder Singh Bawa, Jannat Jahan, Kirpa Nand Thakur, Thakur Kartar Singh, Harbans Singh, Davinder Gupta, Ramesh Ahuja, Jaleel Ahmad Kureshi, Ajay Kumar, Aman Siatch, JJ Singh, Kaptan Singh, Keshamdeep Kaur, Rajinder Hindustani, Manoj Lara and Mukesh Goyal.

Ex-officio members of the relevant committees will include the state presidents of all frontal organisations, all Congress Councillors of the state and all District Congress Committee presidents.

Additional members inducted into the Political Affairs Committee are Rajani Patil, Vikram Chopra, Vijay Rana and S. Bhupinder Singh Badheri.

For the Pradesh Election Committee, the additional names are Manish Tiwari, Rajiv Kumar Moudgil, Achhe Lal Gaur and HC Kalyan.

The press statement said that the Congress President has given approval to these proposals and the committees will function with immediate effect.

The move is aimed at strengthening organisational preparedness and streamlining election-related activities in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The AICC General Secretary's office has circulated the full list of members for the information of party workers and functionaries.