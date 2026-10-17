PM Modi Mourns Death Of Morbi's Rajmata Vijaykunwarba

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Vijaykunwarba, known as the Rajmata of Morbi, remembering her spirit of service and close association with the people of the Gujarat town.

In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi said her personality, commitment to public service and bond with Morbi's residents would always be remembered.

He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for her family members and admirers to cope with the loss.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Morbi's revered Rajmata Vijaykunwarba. Her personality, spirit of service and bond with the people of Morbi will always be remembered," PM Modi wrote in Gujarati.

He added:“May the most compassionate Almighty grant peace to the departed soul and give her family members and admirers the strength to bear this grief. Heartfelt tribute. Om Shanti.”

Vijaykunwarba was associated with Morbi's erstwhile royal family, which has historical links to the Jadeja dynasty. Morbi was formerly a princely state in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and is known for its royal heritage.

The title Rajmata, meaning queen mother, reflects her standing within the former royal household. The royal family has remained associated with the town, where its history forms part of Morbi's cultural identity.

PM Modi's condolence message highlighted Vijaykunwarba's relationship with residents and her spirit of service, rather than focusing solely on her royal lineage.

Morbi, located in the Saurashtra region, is also known for its ceramic and tile manufacturing industry and its historical landmarks.

The town has undergone considerable industrial development while retaining links to its princely-state past.