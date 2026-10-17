Azerbaijani Judokas Win 8 Medals On First Day Of Aktau Asian Open
Nazim Talibov (66 kg), Kamran Suleymanov (73 kg), Farida Mirzoyeva (52 kg) and Ulviya Bayramova (57 kg) reached the finals and claimed silver medals.
Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg), Nariman Mirzoyev, Rufat Shovlatov (both in the 73 kg category) and Gulnara Bayramova (57 kg) won bronze medals.
182 athletes from 7 countries are competing in the two-day Aktau Asian Open.
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