Manipur's 36 Communities Have Safeguarded State's Territorial Integrity: CM

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 17 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Saturday that the state's 36 different communities had played a significant role in safeguarding its territorial integrity at various stages of history, highlighting their collective contributions to protecting the state.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that to foster unity in the state, all communities, including the Meitei, Kuki and Naga, must identify themselves as Manipuris.

Khemchand Singh also attended Jan Sevak Mahakumbh organised under 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' had been observed across all districts of Manipur for a month, from September 17 to October 17 to mark the 25 years of public service rendered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The successful month-long campaign witnessed the participation of more than four lakh people, in 6,122 venues across the state," he added.

He said that the Manipuri language serves as a medium of communication among all communities in the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to cherish the language and encourage its wider use among the people.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047" aims to build a strong India by the time the country attains 100 years of independence.

Khemchand Singh also added that Manipur must also be a part of this developmental journey, as India cannot be considered a developed nation without the development of Manipur.

He emphasised that peace is the only way for the state to participate in this journey of development.

The Chief Minister also said that significant steps have been undertaken for the development of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He highlighted the establishment of the country's first National Sports University in Manipur, which provides an important opportunity for the state's sportspersons.

Khemchand Singh said that railway connectivity in the state has facilitated the transportation of goods and improved connectivity between Manipur and the rest of the country.

He also highlighted the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), from several areas of the state.

The Chief Minister also recalled the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Manipur following public agitations.

He said that Prime Minister Modi, recognising the importance of protecting the indigenous people of Manipur, subsequently took steps to implement the ILP system in the state.

Referring to the public demand for the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census-2027, the Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister had taken into consideration the concerns raised by the people of Manipur and deferred the Census exercise in the State.

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said that restoring peace in Manipur requires mutual trust and understanding among all communities.

He emphasised that peace cannot be achieved by the government alone and that all communities and groups in the state must come together, set aside their differences, and work collectively to resolve the issues affecting Manipur.