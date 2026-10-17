Significant Number Of Tripura Youths Enthusiastically Participates In 5-Day Agniveer Recruitment Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 17 (IANS) A large number of youths from Tripura have enthusiastically participated in the five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally, reflecting the growing interest among the state's young people in joining the Indian Armed Forces, officials said.

A Defence spokesman said that the five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2026 came to a successful conclusion on Saturday at the Dasaratha Deb State Sports Complex at Badharghat on the outskirts of Agartala.

The recruitment drive, which ran from October 13 to 17 was spearheaded by the Silchar-based (southern Assam) Army Recruiting Office (ARO) under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone (North East States) Shillong in close coordination with local Army formation of Spear Corps and the civil administration of Tripura.

The rally saw record participation from Tripura this year with a total strength of 1,203 shortlisted aspirants post Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

The enthusiasm and interest shown by the youth is likely to yield more than double selection rate as compared to the previous year, leading to a significantly higher total intake of Agniveers from the state of Tripura.

Throughout the five-day drive, candidates underwent a multi-stage evaluation process designed to test physical fitness, operational capability and medical readiness.

The seamless execution of the rally was made possible by the impeccable Military-Civil fusion.

The Tripura civil administration along with the state police and the management of the Dasaratha Deb State Sports Complex provided robust logistical support, including candidates dedicated holding zones, RO drinking water facilities, emergency medical stations and crowd management solutions.

The Indian Army has extended its appreciation to the local administration, medical teams, security forces and the enthusiastic citizens of Tripura whose collective efforts ensured a smooth, safe and disciplined event.

Reaffirming its commitment under the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army emphasised that the entire selection process remains strictly transparent, fair and merit-based.

The rally successfully provided an equal platform for motivated youth across Tripura to realise their dream of serving the nation with pride, discipline and dedication.