Sting Operation A Conspiracy By BJP, JDS, Claims K'taka Minister

BJP-JDS Conspiracy Alleged

Reacting to the ongoing discussion in the media regarding the sting operation, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said on Saturday that the entire conspiracy has been hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) to tarnish former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's image. He said, "There is a lot of discussion happening in the media about the sting. All this conspiracy is being done by the BJP and JDS. They are trying to tarnish the name of Siddaramaiah, but nothing will work."

"Our CM has told us to be careful. Siddaramaiah has done good work in two terms. The BJP and JD(S) are unable to tolerate it," he said.

Tangadagi Takes a Dig at Kumaraswamy

Taking a dig at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Tangadagi said, "After DK Shivakumar becomes CM, Kumaraswamy is not even able to sleep. A good leader from the Vokkaliga community is growing, and there is a fear that he will continue as CM for the next five years. Due to lack of sleep, he is bringing up one issue every day."

On Sting Operation and Investigation Demand

"What's there in the sting issue? Anyone's name can be taken; anyone can be called and made to sit. None of them has the eligibility to talk about Siddaramaiah. Bad people publicise bad things and have brought a stay. Is it wrong to say be careful? What was told to ministers is true," he said.

On the demand for investigation, the Minister said, "Investigation will happen. No one has said no to investigation. If someone comes and says something is there, should we just believe it? That is wrong. The CM will decide whether to give the investigation to CBI or SIT. If someone sits somewhere and talks, should it be given to CBI? The government knows what investigation to conduct. Our police officers work very well. Karnataka officers are number one in conducting investigations."

'Siddaramaiah is a Man of Principles'

Tangadagi emphasised that Siddaramaiah is a leader belonging to all sections of people. "If elections are fought under the leadership of DKS and Siddaramaiah, the fear has started that BJP will lose again. No blackmail has been done to Siddaramaiah; all that is done by JDS, BJP and Kumaraswamy himself. It is painful to see to what level BJP and JDS have stooped. Siddaramaiah is a man who did politics based on principles. They have set out to spoil his name and mind; none of this will work. The masterminds behind this are BJP and JDS," he alleged.

'We Have the Right to Protest'

"Those who rule the country are thieves; they say it, we also say it. When BJP is in power, those who protest are Pakistanis, Bangladeshis. If they don't protest and listen to what they say, they are Indians. This is a democratic system; we have the right to protest. Is protesting wrong? We accept the protest of the cockroach party. Youth were needed while voting, but when they speak against you, are they not needed? If youth ask for justice, you call them bad, Pakistani, Bangladeshi. The people and youth of this country are ready to send them home," Shivaraj Tangadagi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)