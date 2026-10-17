Brendan Taylor Surpasses Andy Flower, Becomes Zimbabwe's Top ODI Scorer

Veteran batter Brendan Taylor made history, overtaking legendary Andy Flower for most ODI runs by a Zimbabwe player. Brendan, 40, achieved this feat during his side's tri-nation series game against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. The tri-series also features Afghanistan. The 40-year-old batter rolled back the clock, scoring 81 in 101 balls, with 10 fours at a strike rate of 80.20.

Record-Breaking Career Stats

Brendan, having made his ODI debut back in 2004, has now made 6,837 runs in 211 matches and 209 innings at an average of 35.24, with a strike rate of 76.55, with 11 centuries and 40 fifties. His best score is 145*. He has overtaken Andy (6,786 runs in 213 matches and 208 innings at an average of 35.34, with four centuries and 55 fifties).

Return to International Cricket

Brendan reversed his international cricket last year and has featured for Zimbabwe across all formats. Since his return, he has featured in six ODIs, scoring 153 runs at an average of 25.5, with one fifty in six innings. Across all formats since his return, Taylor has made 535 runs in 23 matches and 22 innings at an average of 25.47, with a century and fifty to his name.

Match Highlights: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. They were reduced to 24/3, but knocks from veterans Brendan (81 in 101 balls, with 10 fours) and Craig Ervine (93 in 106 balls, with nine fours) took them to 271/8 in 50 overs.

Taskin Ahmed (3/44) and Shoriful Islam (2/47) were among the top bowlers for Bangladesh. (ANI)

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