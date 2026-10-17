Several Feared Dead In Stampede-Like Situation At Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal
According to a report by Bengali news channel, ABP Ananda, 17 people have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.
The injured were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment, while police stopped further visitors from entering the venue.
According to India Today and The Indian Express, the incident occurred as large numbers of devotees gathered at the pandal to offer prayers and view the Durga Puja arrangements.
Crowd pressure reportedly caused part of the structure to give way, leaving visitors injured as people struggled amid the sudden disruption.
(This is a developing story.)
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