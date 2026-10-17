Kenya: Chief Of The Defence Forces (CDF) Reaffirms Operational Readiness, Troop Welfare And Military Modernisation

The Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, has reaffirmed the Kenya Defence Forces' (KDF) commitment to operational readiness, troop welfare and military modernisation as key pillars of national security.

On the second day of his KDF Day commemorative tour, General Kahariri visited troops deployed under Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) in the Doldol region and personnel and trainees at the School of Military Engineering (SOME) in Archers Post, Isiolo. He was accompanied by the Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Ketter; Commander Combat Engineers Brigade, Brigadier Maurice Wasomi; and other senior military officers.

The visit underscored the importance of sustaining operational effectiveness, strengthening institutional capabilities and recognising personnel engaged in ongoing efforts to dismantle banditry networks and restore security in affected areas.

Addressing personnel at both locations, General Kahariri explained that commemorating KDF Day alongside troops deployed in operational areas marked a deliberate shift from conventional celebrations. He emphasised the importance of recognising service members whose demanding operational responsibilities often prevent them from participating in national commemorations.

Highlighting this year's KDF Day theme,“Soldier-Centric Approach to Enhanced National Security and Development,” the CDF reaffirmed that personnel remain central to the KDF's operational effectiveness and institutional strength. He stressed that investing in their welfare, professional development and operational capabilities is fundamental to mission success.

General Kahariri further outlined his vision for a technologically advanced, agile and mission-ready force capable of responding effectively to evolving security threats. Describing the KDF as a national treasure, he emphasised its critical role in safeguarding national sovereignty, supporting disaster response and contributing to national development.

He reiterated his commitment to modernising military institutions, strengthening training infrastructure and equipping personnel with the technological capabilities and professional skills required to meet emerging operational demands.

On troop welfare, the CDF highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at improving service members' quality of life, including the affordable mortgage scheme, enhanced training opportunities and programmes designed to strengthen professional competence and career development.

He also cautioned personnel against indiscipline, financial mismanagement and exploitative lending practices, particularly shylocking, stressing that personal responsibility, financial prudence and adherence to military values are essential to operational effectiveness.

The CDF urged all ranks to uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity and professionalism while remaining focused on their constitutional mandate.

The visit reinforced the KDF leadership's determination to build a well-equipped, professionally competent and motivated force, anchored on troop welfare, technological advancement and sustained mission readiness in defence of Kenya's sovereignty, security and national development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.