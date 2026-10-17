SSR Begins In UP, CEO Urges Citizens To 'Participate In Democracy'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) The Election Commission's Special Summary Revision (SSR) began in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa urging citizens to ensure their "participation in democracy" by getting their names added to the voter lists.

Under the campaign, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are assisting those voters across districts, who got left out during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, for registering their names and correcting details.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Uttar Pradesh CEO said: "A special campaign is being run in Uttar Pradesh to add the names of eligible citizens who were missed from the voter list and young voters."

"Under the campaign, a large number of youths filled out Form-6 after meeting their BLO at special camps set up at all polling booths in Pilibhit district," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CEO appealed citizens to get their names added to the voter list and urged them to ensure their "participation in democracy".

Meanwhile, in Etawah, BLOs were deployed at 1,437 polling booths from the morning to facilitate the addition of new names and corrections to existing voter records.

Officials were also present at polling stations in Government Girls Inter College and Islamia Inter College.

Etawah Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manoj Kumar Pathak inspected polling stations in the urban area and reviewed the arrangements.

"There are four booths here, and all four BLOs are present. I have visited around 10 centres so far. Awareness about the campaign has been spread through electronic media and newspapers. We are continuing our efforts, and we expect people to gradually start arriving," Pathak said.

In Basti, special camps were organised at Begum Khair Inter College, Khair Inter College and Saxseria Inter College to facilitate voter registration and corrections.

A BLO said officials were receiving Form-8 applications and distributing voter ID cards.

The camps had been operating at the location for the past four days, allowing residents to access the necessary forms and services.

In Lucknow, residents also visited camps to register family members whose names were missing from the electoral rolls.

In Unnao, a special drive was also underway to help residents whose names had been deleted from the voter list.

People visited polling booths to seek re-registration and submit the necessary documents.

In Unnao, a special drive was also underway to help residents whose names had been deleted from the voter list.

People visited polling booths to seek re-registration and submit the necessary documents.