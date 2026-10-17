Bengal: Several Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) Several persons were injured following a stampede-like situation at a community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday, as an excessive crowd flocked into the pandal arena to catch a glimpse of the idols.

However, at the time this report was filed, no casualties had been reported from the incident at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal, located on Muktarambabu Street in North Kolkata.

According to the latest available information, at least 15 injured individuals have been admitted to the nearby Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, with the condition of a few reported to be critical.

Tension broke out among visitors at the Puja pandal after a portion of the exit gate structure collapsed. However, fears remain that the number of injured people following the mishap may rise.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, accompanied by the BJP state president and party Rajya Sabha members, arrived at Calcutta Medical College to inquire about the condition of those admitted.

The Chief Minister instructed hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Kolkata Police personnel, along with teams from the State Disaster Management and Fire Services departments, reached the scene to launch rescue operations.

The Puja organisers have halted entry to the pandal premises and switched off the lighting.

“It is not clear as of now how this incident happened. For now, our emphasis is on rescue work, and our primary task is to take the injured to the hospital. Police personnel, along with teams from the State Fire Services and State Disaster Management Department, are on the spot. It is not clear whether the victims were trampled under crowd pressure or not,” Bikash Das, a Puja organiser, told media persons.