MP CM Attends Vijayawada Utsav, Offers Prayers At Kanaka Durga Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday participated in the Vijayawada Utsav and offered prayers at the famous Kanaka Durga temple during his one-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, where he also met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Yadav visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple on Indrakeeladri Hill in Amaravati, Guntur district, and participated in a special puja organised as part of the Sharad Navratri Festival 2026.

He later attended the Vijayawada Utsav at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada, where he received a warm welcome. The festival, being organised during Sharadiya Navratri, showcases the city's cultural identity through artistic performances, colourful programmes and other cultural activities.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav described the festival as a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

“I am delighted to be part of the second edition of Vijayawada Utsav and the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri. This festival, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, symbolises the remarkable traditions of our Sanatan culture,” he said.

He said India was establishing a new identity on the global stage through its strength, capabilities and rich cultural heritage.

Describing Vijayawada as a land of victory, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister extended advance greetings for Vijayadashami to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the country.

“On behalf of the people and the government of Madhya Pradesh, I extend my advance greetings for Vijayadashami to all residents of Andhra Pradesh and the people of the country,” Yadav said.

He also praised the festival's theme,“One City, One Festival, Ten Days and Infinite Experiences”, saying it highlighted Vijayawada's distinctive identity and reflected India's cultural diversity and festive traditions.

During the visit, Yadav also paid a courtesy call on Naidu at his residence and met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The meetings formed part of his engagements with the state's political leadership during the visit.

Yadav's programme combined religious observances, cultural participation and meetings with senior leaders, with Navratri celebrations providing the backdrop to his visit.