Tom Cruise Recalls First Meeting With Paul Newman & Martin Scorsese As 'The Color Of Money' Turns 40

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) As the 1986 American sports drama 'The Color of Money' completed 4 decades since its release on Saturday, Tom Cruise, who plays Vincent Lauria, a young, highly talented and cocky pool player, in the drama, penned a heartfelt note, sharing his experience of his first meeting with director Martin Scorsese and lead Paul Newman.

He revealed that as part of his preparation, he watched both of their films in sequence.

Cruise wrote on his official handle, "40 years since making The Color of Money. I had the privilege as a young artist, to have a general meeting with Paul Newman and separately with Martin Scorsese years before making this film, where they shared some of their wisdom on cinema. Of course, I'd seen their films, but prior to meeting them for the first time, I set up a personal study course where I would watch their films in sequence from the beginning of their careers, up until that point in time. (sic)."

Cruise added that once he was cast in 'The Color of Money', he once again studied all of their films in sequence and later got a first hand experience of seeing them in action during the shoot.

"Having studied their work, then being able to see firsthand these incredible artists, the towering legends of our field, at work on set, I was able to observe their practical application in every aspect of acting and filmmaking from their point of view," he went on to add.

Expressing his gratitude for getting a chance to work with Newman and Scorsese, Cruise penned, "I will always be grateful for this opportunity and for the generosity that Newman and Scorsese showed me with their knowledge of cinema and insight throughout the entire process."

He also gave a shout-out to his co-stars and the crew, saying, "To Marty, Paul, and the enormously talented cast and crew, it was a pleasure and an honor to be part of this film with you all! I have carried this experience and knowledge with me my entire career."