Gujarat's 'Ekta Prakash Parv' Opens At Statue Of Unity, To Run Until Jan 15

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 17 (IANS) A 7.6-km stretch of Ekta Nagar has been illuminated with themed installations depicting India's cultural diversity, heritage and technological progress as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the second edition of 'Ekta Prakash Parv' on Saturday.

The festival at the Statue of Unity complex in Narmada district will continue until January 15, 2027.

The event, organised following the public response to its inaugural edition last year, aims to showcase India's regional traditions, architecture, art and lifestyles through indoor and outdoor lighting displays.

It is part of the state government's broader efforts to expand the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Bharat Parv and Deepotsav.

Patel said the festival would strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's message of national unity.

"The state government is working to uphold Sardar Patel's vision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on bringing people from different parts of the country closer through a shared sense of national identity," he asserted.

The Chief Minister said the festival showcased the culture, art, sports, cuisine and lifestyles of different states, allowing visitors to experience their own traditions as well as those of other regions.

"The displays are intended to reinforce the idea of unity in diversity," he added.

The indoor section is divided into four zones representing North, East, West and South India. The North India zone features Himalayan culture, Punjabi folk dances, the Ram Temple and Rajasthani art.

The East India zone highlights Assam's Bihu, Odisha's architectural heritage and Bengal's cultural identity.

The West India zone showcases Gujarat's Garba, handicrafts from Kutch, Rani ki Vav and Maharashtra's culture. The South India zone features landmarks such as the Meenakshi Temple and Hampi, alongside depictions of Kerala's traditional boat races.

The outdoor section comprises artistic lighting installations across 11 major sections. Themes include 'Bharat – Sone Ki Chidiya' and 'Samay Ka Chakra', along with illuminated sculptures, a tunnel of lamps, colourful balloons, glowing flowers and yoga-inspired displays.

Reflecting the Prime Minister's emphasis on 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (development as well as heritage), the installations also depict women's empowerment, modern India, the 'Dhago Ki Surang', the valour of security forces, and advances in space and technology.

Special displays featuring animals, mushrooms and aquatic life have been created to attract children. The route from Ekta Dwar to the Statue of Unity has been decorated with illuminated poles, gantry motifs and themed installations.

Buildings and trees along the route have also been lit up, forming part of the festival's evening attractions. The event is being held at the Statue of Unity complex, which has become a major tourism destination.

The statue, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the world's tallest statue. The complex and the nearby town of Kevadia have been named Ekta Nagar in recognition of Patel's contribution to India's unity and territorial integrity. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed every year on October 31 to mark Patel's birth anniversary.

The Ekta Parade held in Ekta Nagar is among the events organised as part of the annual celebrations, which draw visitors from across the country.

The three-month-long Prakash Parv is expected to add to Ekta Nagar's tourism attractions, offering visitors from India and abroad displays combining regional heritage, national identity and contemporary development.

Patel was accompanied at the inauguration by Nandod MLA Dr Darshna Deshmukh, former minister Shabdasharan Tadvi, Narmada Nigam and Statue of Unity chairman Mukesh Puri, Health Commissioner Dr Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan, ADG Piyush Patel, Tourism Department Secretary Kuldeep Arya, Home Department Secretary Harshit Gosavi, Roads and Buildings Department Secretary P R Patelia, Statue of Unity CEO Amit Arora, District Collector Ganga Singh and Superintendent of Police Vishakha Dabral, among other senior officials.