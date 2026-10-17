Over 30,000 Drivers Email Prime Minister And Chancellor In Just 24 Hours Demanding Action On Fuel Duty

UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 30,000 motorists, families, small business owners, tradespeople, farmers and hauliers have emailed the Prime Minister and Chancellor in just 24 hours, demanding urgent action on fuel costs ahead of the Budget on 28 October.The unprecedented response follows a FairFuelUK campaign urging supporters to contact the Government directly and demand policies that support drivers, reduce business costs and boost economic growth.The flood of emails sends a clear message to Downing Street and the Treasury: Britain's drivers believe they are being unfairly targeted, overtaxed and ignored.At the centre of the campaign is a letter calling on Ministers to recognise that road transport is not a luxury, but the economic backbone of the nation.Supporters warn that excessive fuel taxation keeps driving up household costs, damaging small businesses, and raising prices for goods and services across the economy.WHAT FAIRFUELUK DRIVERS ARE DEMANDINGThe email sent by more than 30,000 supporters calls on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to:.Cut Fuel Duty to provide immediate relief for hard-pressed families and businesses..Commit to a permanent Fuel Duty freeze..Introduce a genuine PumpWatch regulator with legal powers to investigate and prevent excessive fuel pricing..Match the action taken by more than 40 countries that have intervened to reduce fuel costs for motorists..Stop treating drivers as an endless source of tax revenue..Recognise affordable mobility as a driver of economic growth, lower inflation and stronger communities..Meet FairFuelUK Founder Howard Cox to discuss his independently developed 20-Year Transport Strategy, produced with input from more than 80,000 drivers and transport stakeholders."DRIVERS HAVE HAD ENOUGH"Commenting on the overwhelming response, Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK, said:"More than 30,000 people have emailed the Prime Minister and Chancellor within just 24 hours because drivers have had enough. They are tired of being treated as cash cows while politicians ignore the reality that affordable road transport is essential to every family, every business and every community in Britain. This isn't just about motorists. Every product on every supermarket shelf, every tradesperson, every delivery, every small business and every worker depends on affordable transport. Ministers constantly talk about growth. Cheaper fuel is one of the fastest and most effective ways to lower costs, tackle inflation, and stimulate economic activity. Drivers' message couldn't be clearer. Cut Fuel Duty, introduce real fuel market transparency, and start treating Britain's motorists as part of the solution, not the problem."BUDGET TESTFairFuelUK says the scale and speed of the response demonstrates growing frustration amongst motorists who feel successive governments have failed to understand the importance of road transport to both the economy and everyday life.The campaign believes the Chancellor's Budget on 28 October will now be seen by millions of drivers as a critical test of whether the Government is prepared to back working people, small businesses and economic growth or continue relying on motorists to fill Treasury coffers.With thousands more emails continuing to arrive in Government inboxes, FairFuelUK says the strength of drivers' feelings can no longer be ignored.RANDOM COMMENTS FROM THOSE WHO EMAILED THE PM AND CHANCELLOR."I'm a pensioner living in a very rural part of Wales. I need my car for hospital appointments. The nearest bus stop is 3 miles away."."Crude oil prices are lower than they were 2 years ago, but the price at the pump is about 30% higher. The price at the pump shoots up as soon as there is a possibility of a supply disruption, but it comes down at a snail's pace. This has always been the case. This is why we need stricter regulations around fuel pricing. It's annoying that other countries can and do reduce prices to help their voters. Only British governments see the public as a cash cow, not only when it comes to fuel."."Bus services in my area are unreliable and infrequent. Car ownership is essential for getting to other towns for shopping and work."."As a self-employed driving instructor, these increases are crippling for my small business."."We live in a rural village with no public transportation at all! We rely entirely on our car to get to shops, the pharmacy, doctors, and hospitals! Without our car, we would be marooned. We're in our late 70s and worry about not being able to travel."."Aside from the obviously unfair taxation on fuel, alongside high road-fund taxation and inflated insurance costs, I strongly believe that the neglect of road infrastructure is a national and international disgrace! Living in East Sussex, where visitors from the Continent first encounter these 3rd-world conditions, I am utterly embarrassed"."Even though I plug in for 96% of my PHEV's use, I am still signing up with FairFuelUK and lobbying for a freeze on fuel duty, because the repercussions of continuing fuel duty escalation go way, way beyond just buying expensive fuel. It ultimately affects every citizen living, working, and/or simply existing in the UK. This government's Fuel Duty policy is literally economically unsustainable for the rest of us trying to survive on already grossly inadequate wages."ENDS.More than 30,000 emails were sent to the Prime Minister, Chancellor and key Government decision-makers within 24 hours of the campaign launch on 16/10/2026..The campaign email template used by FairFuelUK supporters can be accessed at:.Email Letter Content is at:.FairFuelUK has campaigned highly successfully for fairer motoring taxation and transparent fuel pricing for over 17 years..Howard Cox is Founder of FairFuelUK and author of a groundbreaking proposed 20-Year National Transport Strategy for the UK, due to be published shortly. Get your copy via...For all inquiries, please contact us at:...07515421611We are a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return warrant the need for FairFuelUK.FairFuelUK was founded by and is managed by the Campaign's CEO, Howard Cox.Twitter @howardccoxFunding is provided through regular donations from supporters.Previous backers have included Logistics UK, the RHA, the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and othersSince 2010, FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £200bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Now the immediate pressure group's focus is on stopping those unnecessary tax hikes based on a good-intentioned but flawed 'green' agenda. These include new taxes and bans on drivers entering our major cities, and potentially adding more costs on petrol and diesel drivers by the Treasury. These are new taxes that will not improve air quality, but simply hit consumers and the economy. There are ways to improve air quality without hitting consumers' pockets.Current FairFuelUK Campaign Issues include:Fuel duty, VAT on duty - PumpWatch and fuel price transparency - Effective ways to lower emissions but not through tax hikes - Stop the perennial demonisation of van drivers, hauliers and motorists - Quash ULEZ, LTNs, 15 minute areas - Scrap 2030 Ban on the sales of new diesel and petrol cars - More investment in UK roads similar to the level of HS2 spend - Establish a long term Government strategic roads transport plan - Halt unnecessary cash generating congestion zones and ULEZ expansion - VED and its future - Influence fairer future road user taxation plans and road funding with fuel duty revenue predicted to decline - Help role out new vehicle technology in a way that does not hit drivers in the pocket - Scrap hospital parking charges - Other related motoring costs and driving issues

Howard Cox

FairFuelUK

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Over 30,000 Drivers Email Prime Minister and Chancellor in Just 24 Hours Demanding Action on Fuel Duty News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 17, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment



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