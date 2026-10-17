Bengal BJP In Alipurduar Expels Five Leaders For Anti-Party Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) The Alipurduar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has taken strict action in the unrest surrounding the assault on party workers in front of the police outpost and expelled five leaders involved in the incident.

Alipurduar BJP President Mithu Das announced the expulsion at a press conference on Saturday.

He said that the decision to expel the leaders concerned has been taken after receiving allegations of violating party discipline and being involved in anti-party activities.

The expelled BJP leaders are one of the district's secretaries Sunil Mahato, general secretary of Kumargram No. 3 mandal Debesh Barman, and convenor of Kumargram No. 2 region Dilip Pandey.

In addition, the expulsion of Kalchini No. 1 mandal president Rajesh Chhetri and district executive member Ratan Roy has also been announced for being involved in anti-party activities.

A few days ago, there were allegations surrounding the incident of BJP workers being beaten up in front of the Kamakhyaguri police station in which several party leaders were also involved.

Allegedly, the unrest was caused due to internal conflicts within the BJP.

There was a lot of tension in the political circles of the Alipurduar district.

In the wake of this incident, the district BJP leadership decided to identify the leaders accused in the incident and expel them.

In a press conference, district president Mithu Das made it clear that no chaos would be tolerated at the party level.

This decision of the Alipurduar district BJP is considered quite significant because the party's state unit President Samik Bhattacharya has repeatedly given a message to all levels that no kind of taunting, arrogance or chaos will be allowed anywhere in the name of the ruling party in the state.

The BJP will take strict action if it receives such allegations.

Following Bhattacharya's instructions, the Alipurduar BJP President expelled five party office bearers in the district.

However, no reaction has come from the expelled party leaders and regarding the allegations against them.