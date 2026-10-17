'Yes, We Want Regime Change': Uddhav Thackeray Attacks Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday strongly criticised the Centre over allegations of attempting a "regime change."

He delivered a fierce rebuttal, stating that if opposing the government democratically is branded as a regime change, then "Yes, we are trying to bring about a regime change, and we stand here precisely to overthrow this power."

Addressing an awards presentation ceremony organised by the All India Journalists' Conference here, Thackeray questioned how the opposition could remain silent when the ruling establishment deprives citizens of their fundamental rights to express opinions through elections and stage peaceful protests.

He attacked the Centre for labelling anyone who raises a voice against the government as "anti-national."

Responding to the controversy surrounding the phrase“regime change,” Thackeray referred to advocate Prashant Bhushan's recent remarks in Delhi.

"If the ruling party claims that we are attempting to change this system, what is wrong with that?" he asked.

He questioned what could possibly be incorrect about standing up for a change of government when those opposing it are denied their rights to vote and protest freely.

He also launched a sharp attack over police action against protesters in Delhi. "I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, and those deploying thousands of police personnel in Delhi-have these police officers been brought in to play Dandiya during Navratri?"

Thackeray alleged that young protesters were being brutalised, heads were being smashed, and women and young girls were subjected to violence, including hair-pulling and tearing of clothes.

Emphasising that protecting democracy is not the responsibility of a single individual or pen alone, Thackeray called for a united effort across society. Drawing a comparison to Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan mountain with the collective help of all villagers, he urged everyone to contribute to safeguarding democracy.

He warned that unless collective efforts are made, the crisis looming over democracy will deepen, and everyone will eventually have to bear the consequences. Advising media professionals to maintain strict neutrality,

Thackeray urged journalists to act like an umpire in cricket or a referee in football.

He noted that just as a referee shows a yellow or red card to a player who commits a foul regardless of who they are, journalists must point out mistakes without fear or favour.

No matter how influential or prominent a person is, journalists must show the courage to call out wrongdoings, he stressed.