Assam CM's Son Graduates From NLSIU Bengaluru, Secures AIR 40 In CLAT

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday shared an emotional message after his son, Nandil, received his law degree from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, recalling his journey from preparing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) to graduating from one of the country's premier law institutions.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said that he and his wife were proud parents as they witnessed their son receive his degree at a ceremony held in Bengaluru.

Sarma recalled that Nandil had once expressed his desire to take a year off to prepare for CLAT, a decision that had initially raised questions and concerns among the family.

" As parents, we had our share of questions and, admittedly, a few worries too," Sarma wrote, adding that his son remained confident about his decision and worked hard to achieve his goal.

Nandil subsequently secured All India Rank (AIR) 40 in CLAT, demonstrating the importance of determination, self-belief and perseverance, the Chief Minister said.

Reflecting on the experience, Sarma said parents often spend years guiding their children but eventually discover how much they learn from them along the way.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of trusting children's choices and allowing them to pursue their ambitions with confidence.

"Today, our hearts are full. So proud of you, Nandil. Go write your next chapter," Sarma said in his message.

NLSIU Bengaluru is widely regarded as one of India's leading institutions for legal education and has produced several prominent lawyers, judges, legal scholars and public policy professionals.

Admission to the university's undergraduate law programme is through CLAT, a highly competitive national-level entrance examination conducted for admissions to participating national law universities across the country.

Nandil's achievement marks a significant milestone for the Sarma family, with the Assam Chief Minister's post highlighting not only his son's academic accomplishment but also the personal journey and parental trust behind it.

The message drew attention to the role of perseverance and family support in helping young people pursue demanding academic goals and build their professional careers.