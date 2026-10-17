YSRCP Alleges TDP Violence, Intimidation In AP Municipal Nominations

YSR Congress Party State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy has lodged four complaints with the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, demanding immediate intervention against the alleged widespread violence, intimidation and "obstruction" of YSRCP candidates by TDP workers during municipal election nominations across Kadapa, Tirupati, Rayachoti, Rajampeta and Darsi, a release said.

Allegations of Widespread Violence

Incidents in Kadapa

The party said that in Kadapa, hundreds of TDP workers surrounded nomination centres, prevented YSRCP candidates from entering and tore nomination papers, including documents held by an Assistant Returning Officer, in the presence of police. "TDP workers also gathered with knives near the YSRCP office and attacked Murad, son of a former corporator," as per the party.

Obstruction in Tirupati

In Tirupati, police stopped MP M Gurumoorthy, who arrived as proposer for YSRCP mayoral candidate Sri Vasu Yadav, as per the party. "TDP workers tore nomination papers before police. At MR Palli, TDP workers assaulted a woman candidate. Instead of acting against the attackers, police registered cases against Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Abhinay," it alleged.

Attacks in Rayachoti, Rajampeta and Darsi

In Rayachoti, TDP mobs attempted to "attack" municipal chairperson candidate Jinna Shareef near Manasa Restaurant and vandalised his vehicle. "Police shifted him between stations rather than ensuring his protection. TDP workers also blocked former MLA Srikanth Reddy from entering Rayachoti. In Rajampeta and Darsi, TDP leaders forcibly snatched and destroyed candidates' nomination papers," the party alleged.

YSRCP Demands Action

The party added that Appi Reddy demanded immediate action against the attackers, an independent inquiry into police conduct, deployment of impartial security personnel and additional opportunities for affected candidates to file nominations. He warned that "allowing violence and intimidation to determine who can contest would destroy the credibility of democratic elections." (ANI)

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