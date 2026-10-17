WI Win Toss, Opt To Field In Rain-Hit 5Th T20I Series Decider

West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and elected to field first against India in the fifth and final T20I match of the series at Bengaluru on Saturday, cut short due to rain. The match has been cut short to nine-overs-per-side due to rain. The series is currently level at 2-2. Shivam Dube comes in for India, and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also makes his first appearance for Team India since late 2022.

What the Captains Said

Speaking during the toss, WI skipper Hope said, "We are going to bowl first. Rain around, but it is a good pitch. That gives us the best chance to chase it. We tend to have a lot of batters. The focus is on bowling, it is a shortened game. I just think we finish the series strong. Guys are looking forward to it."

Skipper Shreyas Iyer announced that Shivam and Bhuvneshwar have been drafted in the playing XI. "The wicket looks pretty good. We just have to be aggressive, not get pressed too much. It is important that we seize the game. Important to put the best foot forward. They have a good array of shots, they have been playing solid and power-packed cricket. We need to think about our strengths as well. Shivam Dube and Bhuvi come in for us - two changes."

Playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

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