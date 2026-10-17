Rahul Gandhi To Join 'Goy Rakhonn' Yatra, Attacks BJP's 'Misrule'

Stepping up the election campaign efforts ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly Elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to join the party's Goy Rakhonn (Save Goa) Yatra on Sunday (October 18) which commenced on September 22.

The yatra will begin from Daivadnya Bhavan, Calconda and will conclude at Dr Rajendra Prasad Stadium, Margao.

Gandhi Attacks BJP's '15 Years of Misrule and Loot'

Gandhi announced his participation with a sharp attack on the BJP's government in Goa, describing it tenure full of "misrule and loot". "BJP's record in Goa: 15 years of misrule and loot. 15 years of chori. Land chori. Paisa chori. Jobs chori. MLA chori. And above all, vote chori. Together, let's tell the BJP: Goa is not for sale. Goa belongs to its people. Tomorrow, 18 October, I will walk with you in the Goy Rakhonn (Save Goa) Yatra to defend Goa's identity, dignity and future. Join me at 3:30 PM at Calconda, " Gandhi said on X.

Goa Pradesh Congress hailed the participation of Gandhi in the Yatra's cumination. "Fearless in spirit. Unstoppable in purpose. Shri @RahulGandhi Ji joins Goa's roar! For our land, our identity and our people's voice-let's turn Navelim and Margao into a sea of resolve at the grand culmination of Gõy Rakhonn Yatra," the party unit said on X.

Goa Political Landscape and Election Outlook

BJP governs Goa and emerged as the single largest party in 2022, winning 20 of 40 Assembly seats and reducing the Congress to 11.

The next Assembly elections are expected in 2027.

Gandhi's charge of "vote chori" also comes amid INDIA Bloc protests over the alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, political preparations have begun ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. The State Executive of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) has passed a resolution to move towards an alliance with like-minded secular political forces to defeat the ruling BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-GFP alliance was announced on September 13 by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and GFP leader Vijai Sardesai. The alliance presented 'Goa First' as an alternative to the BJP and Congress.

In Goa's 40-member Assembly, the AAP currently has two MLAs, while the GFP has one.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP won 20 seats with a 33.3 per cent vote share, falling one seat short of the majority mark of 21. The Congress secured 11 seats, Independents won three, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and AAP won two seats each, according to the Election Commission (ECI).

Elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are expected to be held before March 2027. (ANI)

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