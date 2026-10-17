UOVO Selects Cellartracker To Power An Industry-First Wine Client Experience

UOVO and CellarTracker Logos

As the founding partner in the CellarTracker Insights Partner Program, UOVO will integrate the platform's industry-leading data into a new Wine Client Portal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UOVO, the stewardship company for exceptional collections, and CellarTracker, the world's largest independent wine platform, today announced a partnership to integrate CellarTracker Insights into UOVO's redesigned client portal, launching in 2027.

The partnership marks the launch of the CellarTracker Insights Partner Program, which brings CellarTracker's trusted wine data and decision-making capabilities into other companies' products and experiences. CellarTracker turns more than two decades of community knowledge into answers that help people decide what to drink, when to drink it, and what it's worth. That knowledge includes 14 million tasting notes, 200 million bottles tracked, and 100 million opened.

"Our clients already live in CellarTracker," said Mark Smith, Chief Technology Officer at UOVO. "Bringing the CellarTracker data that wine collectors trust directly into the UOVO Wine portal empowers collectors to have complete control and visibility over their collections - wherever and whenever is most convenient for them."

Through CellarTracker Insights, the new UOVO Wine Client Portal will offer valuations, drinking windows, ratings, and food pairings alongside UOVO's own features, including integrated financial and account management, role-based access for households and institutions, loss protection visibility, consignment submissions, and community features for sharing tasting notes.

"CellarTracker's strength starts with our community: more than twenty years of firsthand knowledge from people who actually drank the wine," said Eric LeVine, Founder and CEO of CellarTracker. "We turn that knowledge into answers that help people decide what to open, when to open it, and what it's worth. CellarTracker Insights lets us bring those capabilities into experiences beyond our own. We've worked with the UOVO team for over 15 years, and this partnership is a natural next step, combining their expertise in caring for and managing wine collections with our ability to help people better understand and enjoy their wines."

The new UOVO portal experience will be shaped by the shared goal of making wine collection management more efficient, reliable, and comprehensive.

Additional details about the portal, its features, and its launch will be shared as development progresses.

ABOUT UOVO

UOVO is the stewardship company for exceptional collections. Founded and privately owned by collectors, UOVO pairs purpose-built facilities and a private transportation fleet with digital inventory and collection management technology, helping clients protect, move, and experience objects. The company operates more than 30 specialized facilities across the U.S. and a network of over 100 vehicles, with services spanning short-term storage and domestic transportation through long-term preservation and complex international projects. Across UOVO Art, UOVO Fashion, and UOVO Wine, the company serves private collectors, museums and institutions, global brands, galleries, artists, designers, wineries, and the professionals who advise them. For more information, visit uovo.

ABOUT CELLARTRACKER

CellarTracker is the world's largest independent wine platform, helping people make confident decisions about what to buy, order, and drink. Built on more than two decades of firsthand community knowledge, including 14 million reviews across 5 million wines, CellarTracker combines trusted information with technology that helps wine lovers understand, manage, and enjoy their wines. Unlike platforms that sell wine, CellarTracker has no financial interest in which bottles people choose, providing independent guidance people can trust. Through the CellarTracker Insights Partner Program, businesses can bring that data and those capabilities into their own customer experiences. To learn more about partnership opportunities, contact....

Aidan Young

UOVO

+1 833-344-8686

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UOVO Selects CellarTracker to Power an Industry-First Wine Client Experience News Provided By UOVO October 17, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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