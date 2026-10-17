K'taka Sugarcane Protest: Shivakumar Meets Farmers, To Convene Meeting With Stakeholders

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, Oct 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said he would convene a meeting of sugar mill owners, farmer leaders and Central government officials next week to discuss the problems faced by sugarcane growers and explore a lasting solution to their demands, including an increase in the price paid for sugarcane.

Appealing to the protesting farmers to call off their agitation, Shivakumar said the state government was putting pressure on the Centre to address their grievances and would hold discussions with all stakeholders to find a solution that safeguards the interests of both farmers and sugar factories.

“I will convene a meeting with sugar factory owners, farmer leaders and Central government officials next week, after Dasara. I fold my hands and appeal to the farmers to withdraw their protest,” he said while meeting sugarcane growers who were undertaking a padayatra demanding an increase in the minimum support price for sugarcane in Kittur, Belagavi district.

Shivakumar said the issue could not be resolved by the state government alone, as the Centre, banks and sugar factory owners also had important roles to play. He said he would meet Central ministers and make efforts to ensure that the farmers' concerns were addressed.

“The problems of farmers cannot be resolved by the state government alone. The Central government, banks and sugar factory owners also have a role to play. A permanent solution can be found only when everyone sits together and discusses the issues,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers, the Chief Minister said he was prepared to visit them wherever they called him and even stay alongside them during their agitation.

“I am ready to come wherever the farmers call me. I am thinking about your welfare and am prepared to sleep on the streets alongside you. I will sleep on the mat you provide and accept the roti you offer,” he said.

Describing farmers as the backbone of society, Shivakumar said they worked without salaries, pensions or promotions and deserved security for their livelihoods. He said he had travelled from Bengaluru to Kittur to understand their problems and acknowledged the hardships they were facing.

“Farmers are our gods. You feed us and nurture us. You do not have salaries, pensions or promotions. The government must support you in securing your livelihoods. I have come from Bengaluru to understand your problems, and I understand the pain and difficulties behind your agitation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had already spoken to farmer leader Choonappa Poojari over the phone and obtained information about the issues confronting sugarcane growers. He added that the Cooperation, Agriculture and Sugar ministers had been sent to Delhi to hold discussions with the concerned authorities. He had also held discussions with the Sugar Minister to understand the farmers' difficulties.

Shivakumar said the government needed to examine the difficulties faced by sugar factories while addressing the farmers' demand for better prices.

According to him, sugar mill owners had raised concerns over financial losses, electricity procurement, production costs and differences in the regulatory mechanisms governing the industry in other states. Some factories were reportedly facing difficulties in continuing their operations.

He said he had questioned sugar factory owners about their problems and stressed that the government would have to consider the interests of both farmers and the industry while arriving at a solution.

Efforts had been made to resolve the problems faced by sugar factories during the previous government led by Siddaramaiah, he said, adding that the present government would also work to prevent factories from reaching a situation where they were forced to shut down.

“If the factories survive, farmers will also benefit. We must find a solution keeping the interests of both farmers and factory owners in mind,” Shivakumar said.

He assured the farmers that the proposed meeting would discuss the price of sugarcane, the possibility of assistance through an increase in the minimum support price and other measures to provide relief to growers. He said the government would also approach the Union government to seek support for the farmers.

Earlier, speaking to the media at Belagavi airport later on Saturday, Shivakumar said the sugarcane growers' agitation was not confined to Karnataka and that the Central government had also constituted a committee to examine the issue in consultation with various states.

“Thousands of farmers are protesting. We are aware of their difficulties and problems. We have already sent representatives of our government for discussions, and talks have also been held in Delhi. I have personally met the farmers and understood their concerns,” he said.

He said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who represents Karnataka, was also engaged in discussions with representatives of other states, as the issue affected sugarcane growers beyond Karnataka.

“We are putting pressure on the Centre to fulfil the farmers' demands,” he said.

Shivakumar said a meeting with sugar factory owners had been planned earlier but could not take place due to certain reasons. The government intended to hold discussions with both farmers and factory owners before deciding on the next course of action.

Asked about the demand for an increase in sugar prices, he said the problem had persisted for the past 10 to 12 years and required discussions with all concerned stakeholders before an appropriate decision could be taken.