Chery Auto To Showcase L4 Robotaxi And Sign Strategic Agreement With UAE-Based K2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Auto will showcase its purpose-built, factory-integrated Level 4 (L4) Robotaxi and sign a strategic cooperation agreement with UAE-based K2 at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, held October 19–23 in Wuhu, China. The Robotaxi was previously presented in April; the planned partnership marks an initial step toward international commercial deployment. Held under the theme“ECO-TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE”, the Summit will bring together more than 2,000 vehicle owners, journalists and ecosystem partners.

A Fully Driverless Journey, From Booking to Operations

In an on-site demonstration area, visitors will see the complete driverless passenger journey: passengers book rides through an app, and cloud-based dispatch sends a Robotaxi to the pickup point. Riders can adjust cabin temperature remotely before arrival, while hazard lights signal the vehicle is ready for boarding. The app also enables one-tap door unlocking and trunk opening, without an onboard driver. The experience is intended to offer a private, quiet journey without manual intervention from pickup through arrival.

The vehicle is designed for an autonomous daily operating cycle covering deployment, repositioning, energy replenishment, self-service cleaning and vehicle inspections. These capabilities aim to reduce fleet maintenance costs and support scalable operations.









Purpose-Built Safety and Global Adaptability

Unlike vehicles retrofitted for autonomous driving, Chery's Robotaxi is engineered around L4 driverless operations from inception. Its five native design principles are Native Architecture, Native Factory Integration, Native Experience, Native Operations and Native Global Adaptability.

Its automotive-grade, six-part safety management framework covers full-cabin passenger protection; four-dimensional perception combining tactile, visual, acoustic and wave-based sensing; algorithm training and decision-making; six-fold redundant execution safety; cloud-based behavioral safety monitoring; and fleet management.

The vehicle is designed for local adaptation, with development accounting for different national regulations and system validation addressing traffic rules, climate conditions and communications networks across markets.

Global Commercialization Through Partnership

As the industry addresses safety compliance, production costs and commercial viability, the planned K2 agreement will support the company's efforts to bring its factory-integrated Robotaxi into commercial service overseas. Chery says the combination of purpose-built engineering and factory-integrated autonomous technology is intended to improve passenger experience, operational efficiency and cost competitiveness at scale.

The company plans to expand its global Robotaxi operations as part of a broader effort to develop mass-production-ready, sustainable driverless mobility solutions.

Media Contact

Kara Wang

Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile

Tel: +86 187 1530 2460

Email: ...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at