MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that, in a major boost to industrial infrastructure, 671 kanals of land have been transferred in Samba district to the Industries & Commerce Department for a state-of-the-art Plug and Play Industrial Park under the BHAVYA Scheme.

Omar Abdullah's office said on X,“In a major boost to industrial infrastructure in J&K, the Government has approved the transfer of 671 kanals of land in Samba to the Industries & Commerce Department for a state-of-the-art Plug and Play Industrial Park under the BHAVYA Scheme.

“The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) envisages ready-to-use infrastructure, reliable services and streamlined approvals to help enterprises begin operations faster.

“The Chief Minister said the initiative will attract investment, strengthen local MSMEs and encourage entrepreneurship, advancing balanced regional development and creating employment opportunities for J&K's youth”.

The BHAVYA Scheme (associated with the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana) was introduced to completely transform Jammu and Kashmir into a modern, industrial hub.

Historically, J&K struggled to attract massive private investments due to a lack of ready-to-use, modern industrial infrastructure, which left local youth heavily reliant on limited government jobs.

Under BHAVYA, the government is building world-class, investment-ready industrial parks. Instead of businesses buying raw land and struggling with electricity, water, and road connectivity, the government provides pre-constructed, fully connected "plug-and-play" facilities.

Backed by a massive Rs 28,400 crore industrial development package, the scheme aims to boost Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), bring in global investments, and generate sustainable long-term employment for local youth in manufacturing and services.

Under Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army runs specific student welfare initiatives (sometimes referred to under local project names like Bhavna). The project identifies talented, underprivileged youth from remote parts of Jammu & Kashmir and fully sponsors their quality schooling, lodging, and fees at institutions like the Army Public School (APS) Beas to empower them toward a better future.