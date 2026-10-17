JP Nadda Offers Prayers To Maa Durga At Jhandewalan Temple, CR Park

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday offered prayers to Maa Durga at the Jhandewalan Temple and Kalibari Temple in Chittaranjan Park on the occasion of Mahasaptami during the grand festival of Sharadiya Navratri.

Bowing before Maa Durga, Nadda prayed for the good health of all citizens, universal peace and happiness, and the nation's all-round development and continued prosperity.

Jadda was accompanied by New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj and Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai, said a statement.

Nadda began the sacred day with the darshan of Devi Maa and vidhi-vat puja-archana at the Jhandewalan Temple. Continuing his deep and unwavering devotion towards Matri Shakti, he visited the renowned Kalibari Temple in Chittaranjan Park, where, amidst the divine atmosphere created by the sound of conches, the rhythmic beats of the Dhaak, and the chanting of Vedic mantras, he offered prayers to Maa Kaalratri, the statement said.

As part of this devotional journey, Nadda also visited the grand Durga Puja Pandal at Greater Kailash-II. There, he offered prayers to Maa Durga in accordance with traditional rituals and presented Pushpanjali, seeking the blessings of Devi Maa, it said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu joined the festivities by visiting a Durga Puja pandal in CR Park.

In a message on X, Sandhu said,“Immersed in the festive fervour of CR Park this evening, I offered prayers at the iconic Kali Bari Mandir and the Cooperative Society Puja Pandal. Maa Durga embodies Shakti, courage and fearlessness. True devotion lies in translating these ideals into action-ensuring that every woman in our city can live with dignity, freedom, and security.”

A day earlier, Sandhu inaugurated and prayed at the Durga Puja pandal at Shahjahan Road Park on the auspicious occasion of Shashthi.

In a message on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote,“Maa Durga embodies the triumph of good over evil and the eternal power of Nari Shakti - strength, dignity and fearlessness.”

“Our reverence for the Divine Mother must find expression in our commitment to building a Delhi where every woman feels safe, empowered and free to pursue her aspirations without fear. May Maa Durga bless Delhi with peace, strength and prosperity. Warm wishes to all on this auspicious occasion,” he wrote.