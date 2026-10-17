Bitcoin On Track For First Back-To-Back Losing Octobers In Over A Decade As 'Downtober' Continues
|Year<
|Monthly Returns In October<
|2026<
|-2.48%<
|2025<
|-3.69%<
|2024<
|+10.76%<
|2023<
|+28.52%<
|2022<
|+5.56%<
|2021<
|+39.93%<
|2020<
|+27.7%<
|2019<
|+10.17%<
|2018<
|-3.83%<
|2017<
|+47.81%<
|2016<
|+14.71%<
Source: Coinglass.
Last October started on a high. Bitcoin hit its all-time high of about $126,000 early in the month, before a crash on October 10 erased those gains. This year it has been different. The world's largest cryptocurrency was down over 2% so far this month. It also fell more than 3% last October. Bitcoin has not posted two red Octobers in a row in more than 10 years, with its highest gain in October being in 2017.
Bankless co-founders Hoffman and Ryan Sean Adams discussed that Bitcoin climbed into October from the $60,000s, rather than falling from a record. "The direction of travel is quite different," one of them said.
This Week's Slide
Bitcoin dipped to around $80,000 this week, its lowest level since September 18. It is down about 7% for the year. The selling had been heavier in altcoins, where Ethereum (ETH) fell about 7.5% over the week, the hosts said, while tokens like Solana (SOL), Zchas (ZEC), Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Near Protocol (NEAR) dropped another 10% after double-digit losses the week before.
'They Feel Sideways'
The hosts argued that a choppy market fits an early bull run. They pointed to 2023, when Bitcoin spent about seven months moving sideways and suffered two 17% pullbacks. Through that stretch, Bitcoin held above its 50-week moving average.
"So that's kind of the way early bull markets feel. They feel sideways," Adams said. Neither expected Bitcoin to fall below its low from a few months ago. "We have broken the back of the bear market," Adams added.
Bitcoin's monthly returns have swung widely this year. CoinGlass data showed it fell about 10% in January, 15% in February, and 20% in June, but gained about 25% in August.
Read also: Bitcoin Bounces Off Its Lowest Point In A Month, But Charles Schwab's Adam Lynch Warns A Midterms Risk
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