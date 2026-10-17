Emirates Delhi-Bound Flight Delayed After Aircraft Encounters Bird Strike

Emirates Flight Delayed Due to Bird Strike

An Emirates Delhi-bound flight was delayed after the aircraft encountered a "bird strike" on arrival, the airline said.

"Emirates flight EK517 from Dubai to Delhi on 17 October encountered a bird strike on arrival. As a result, the return flight EK517 from Delhi to Dubai will be delayed while the aircraft undergoes necessary repairs. Hotel accommodation is being arranged for affected passengers. The flight is now expected to depart at 07:00 Delhi local time on 18 October. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused, Emirates said in its statement.

The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised, it added.

Air India, Air India Express Suspend Saudi Flights

Earlier in the day, Air India and Air India Express have extended their temporary suspension of flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia until October 24 amid the Houthi rebels' strikes in the West Asian country.

In a travel advisory, Air India said that the bookings issued on or before October 15 with travel dates between October 9 and 25 are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change up to November 10.

Air India stated, "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period.”

“Guests holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before 15 October 2026, with travel dates between 9 October and 25 October 2026, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change on their respective airline up to 10 November 2026. Guests who do not wish to rebook on the originally preferred sector for a future date may, instead, choose to rebook from an alternative station in the GCC region served by their respective airline, subject to availability,” the statement read.

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